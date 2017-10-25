Students of war
Girls attend a class at their school, damaged by a recent Saudi-led air strike, in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Yemen. October 2017. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
Pupils sit together in a shared classroom at a damaged school in al-Saflaniyeh in eastern Aleppo's countryside, Syria. September 2017. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Students walk in a damaged classroom on the first day of school in the rebel-held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. September 2017. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A damaged model of planets is pictured inside a damaged school in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. March 2017. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A school girl walks past damaged buildings in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria. October 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Girls attend a war safety awareness campaign, given by Civil Defence members, inside a school in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. May 2017. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Students gather inside a class at their school, which has been recently hit by a Saudi-led air strike, in the northwestern province of Saada, Yemen. November 2016. REUTERS/Naif Rahma
Students sit near a damaged window in a classroom on the first day of school in the rebel-held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. September 2017. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Students stand inside their damaged school in the rebel-held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. March 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Pupils walk outside of a classroom at a damaged school in al-Saflaniyeh in eastern Aleppo's countryside, Syria. September 2017. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A boy looks on as he attends a class in a school in southern countryside of Idlib, Syria. September 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A damaged classroom is pictured after shelling in the rebel held town of Hass, south of Idlib province, Syria. October 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Schoolchildren pose after they registered in a school and received their new school bags in Mosul, Iraq. January 2017. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A student's bag hangs at a damaged school in the rebel-held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. March 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Schoolchildren react to the camera as they attend class after registering in school in Mosul, Iraq. January 2017. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Boys look as they sit in a damaged class of their school which was hit by Saudi-led air strikes last year, as schools open this week in Sanaa, the capital of war-torn Yemen. October 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Students play during their break inside Hosam Kamel school in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria. October 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Bullet holes are seen on a wall in the school in Hazema North Raqqa, Syria. August 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Children attend their first class immediately after they got registered at the school in Hazema North Raqqa, Syria. August 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Internally displaced Syrian children who fled Deir al Zor, are seen at a school, a former Islamic State base, in the Syrian city of al-Bab, Syria. September 2017. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Pupils walk out from their classroom at an elementary school in eastern Mosul, Iraq. April 2017. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A damaged classroom is pictured after shelling in the rebel held town of Hass, south of Idlib province, Syria. October 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Pupiles play together in a playground of a damaged school in al-Saflaniyeh in eastern Aleppo's countryside, Syria. September 2017. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Girls sit next to a riddled wall in a school yard in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria. May 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
