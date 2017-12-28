Suicide attack at Shi'ite center in Kabul
Afghan women mourn inside a hospital compound after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan December 28, 2017. Suicide bombers stormed a Shi'ite cultural centre and news agency in the Afghan capital on Thursday, killing more than 40 people and...more
Afghan security forces keep watch at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan December 28, 2017. Islamic State said in an online statement that it was responsible for the attack, the latest in a series the movement has claimed on Shi'ite...more
Bloodstains are seen at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan December 28, 2017. The attack occurred during a morning panel discussion on the anniversary of the Soviet invasion of Sunni-majority Afghanistan at the Tabian Social and...more
An injured man is moved into an ambulance after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
An Afghan policeman keeps watch at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
An injured man arrives at a hospital after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
An Afghan woman mourns at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Afghan firefighters spray water to remove the bloodstains at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
An Afghan man mourns inside a hospital compound after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
An Afghan security force inspects bullet holes at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Afghan men inspect at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
People carry a mourning man at a hospital after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
An Afghan man carries an empty coffin inside a hospital compound after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan men mourn inside a hospital compound after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan December 28, 2017.REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan men mourn inside a hospital compound after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Next Slideshows
Ukraine and pro-Russian rebels swap prisoners
Ukraine and pro-Russian separatist rebels conducted the largest exchange of prisoners since conflict broke out in 2014, sending hundreds of captives home to...
Rohingya flee under cover of darkness
(Warning: graphic content) Hundreds of Rohingya refugees cross into Bangladesh from Myanmar in the dark of night.
The Rohingya's perilous journey
(Warning: graphic content) Scenes from the exodus of Rohingya refugees crossing the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Inside the Rohingya refugee camps
Some 870,000 Rohingya refugees who fled violence in Myanmar are now living in makeshift settlements in Bangladesh, according to the United Nations.
MORE IN PICTURES
Houston after Harvey
Months after the heaviest recorded rainfall in U.S. history, residents are still rebuilding their lives.
Pictures of the Year 2017
Our top photos from the past year.
Deadly fire in the Bronx
Twelve people, including four children, are dead after the deadliest fire in New York City since 1990.
Trump spends holidays at Mar-a-Lago
President Donald Trump and his family spend Christmas at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.
Pictures of the year: Environment
Our top environment photos from the past year.
Pictures of the year: Conflict
Our top conflict photos from the past year.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Our most popular Instagram photos
Our top Instagram posts from the past year.
Protests over Trump's Jerusalem move
Clashes continue between Israeli forces and Palestinians protesting Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.