Pictures | Wed Jun 21, 2017 | 7:05pm IST

Summer solstice at Stonehenge

People watch the sun rise on the Stonehenge monument on the summer solstice near Amesbury, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
1 / 14
People are seen as the sun rises on the Stonehenge monument on the summer solstice near Amesbury. REUTERS/Neil Hall

2 / 14
People touch the stones of the Stonehenge monument at dawn. REUTERS/Neil Hall

3 / 14
People in druid costume watch the sun rise. REUTERS/Neil Hall

4 / 14
People watch the sun rise. REUTERS/Neil Hall

5 / 14
People meditate as the sun rises. REUTERS/Neil Hall

6 / 14
The sun rises over Stonehenge. REUTERS/Neil Hall

7 / 14
People practice yoga. REUTERS/Neil Hall

8 / 14
A woman leans against one of the stones. REUTERS/Neil Hall

9 / 14
A woman meditates as the sun rises. REUTERS/Neil Hall

10 / 14
Revellers watch the sun rise. REUTERS/Neil Hall

11 / 14
People gathered as the sun rises. REUTERS/Neil Hall

12 / 14
A woman at the stones of Stonehenge. REUTERS/Neil Hall

13 / 14
People rest against the stones of Stonehenge. REUTERS/Neil Hall

14 / 14
