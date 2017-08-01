Sumo kids
Elementary school sumo wrestlers compete in the sumo ring during the Wanpaku sumo wrestling tournament in Tokyo, Japan July 30, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Elementary school sumo wrestlers stretch out as they wait to enter for their competitions. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
An elementary school sumo wrestler's body is covered with sand after he fell to lose at a match. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Elementary school sumo wrestlers compete in the sumo ring. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Elementary school sumo wrestlers stretch out as they wait to enter for their competitions. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Elementary school sumo wrestlers compete in the sumo ring. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Elementary school sumo wrestlers react as they apply for having TV interview after their matches. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Elementary school sumo wrestlers compete. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Elementary school sumo wrestlers wait for their matches. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Elementary school sumo wrestlers wait for their matches. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Elementary school sumo wrestlers compete in the sumo ring. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Elementary school sumo wrestlers compete in the sumo ring. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Elementary school sumo wrestlers compete in the sumo ring. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A staff comforts an elementary school sumo wrestler who cries after losing in his match. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
