Pictures | Tue Aug 1, 2017 | 6:15am IST

Sumo kids

Elementary school sumo wrestlers compete in the sumo ring during the Wanpaku sumo wrestling tournament in Tokyo, Japan July 30, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, July 30, 2017
Elementary school sumo wrestlers stretch out as they wait to enter for their competitions. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

An elementary school sumo wrestler's body is covered with sand after he fell to lose at a match. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Elementary school sumo wrestlers compete in the sumo ring. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Elementary school sumo wrestlers stretch out as they wait to enter for their competitions. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Elementary school sumo wrestlers compete in the sumo ring. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Elementary school sumo wrestlers react as they apply for having TV interview after their matches. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Elementary school sumo wrestlers compete. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Elementary school sumo wrestlers wait for their matches. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Elementary school sumo wrestlers wait for their matches. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Elementary school sumo wrestlers compete in the sumo ring. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Elementary school sumo wrestlers compete in the sumo ring. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Elementary school sumo wrestlers compete in the sumo ring. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A staff comforts an elementary school sumo wrestler who cries after losing in his match. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

