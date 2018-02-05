Super Bowl halftime show
Justin Timberlake performs during the halftime show. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Justin Timberlake performs during the halftime show as a projection of the late singer Prince is shown. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Justin Timberlake performs during the halftime show REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Justin Timberlake performs during the halftime show REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Justin Timberlake performs during the halftime show REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Justin Timberlake performs during the halftime show. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Justin Timberlake performs during the halftime show. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Justin Timberlake performs during the halftime show. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Justin Timberlake performs during the halftime show REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Justin Timberlake performs during the halftime show REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Justin Timberlake performs during the halftime show REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Justin Timberlake performs during the halftime show REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Justin Timberlake performs during the halftime show REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Justin Timberlake performs during the halftime show REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Next Slideshows
Best of Super Bowl halftimes
Memorable Super Bowl halftime performances.
Copenhagen Fashion Week
Highlights from Copenhagen Fashion Week in Denmark.
Black Panther premiere
Cast members celebrate the premiere of Marvel superhero movie "Black Panther" in Los Angeles.
Best of the Grammys
Memorable moments at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards in New York.
MORE IN PICTURES
Debut launch of SpaceX Falcon Heavy
A new SpaceX jumbo rocket in line to become the world's most powerful launch vehicle in operation blasts off from Florida in its debut test launch.
North Korean orchestra sails into South
The Mangyongbong 92, a ferry once suspected of transporting parts for Pyongyang's missile program, arrives in Mukho, South Korea with 140 members of a North Korean orchestra on board.
Barred from Libyan ghost city
More than six years after they were forced to leave their homes in the civil war that toppled Muammar Gaddafi, tens of thousands of residents of Tawergha are still living in a temporary camp in Benghazi.
Larry Nassar's victims speak out
Nearly 200 victims gave horrifying testimony about decades of abuse from the disgraced USA Gymnastics team doctor, who will serve an effective life sentence after three convictions.
Air strikes pound Syrian rebel stronghold
The United Nations called on Tuesday for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Syria of at least a month, as heavy air strikes were reported to have killed dozens of people in the last major rebel stronghold near Damascus.
Singapore Airshow
Highlights from the Singapore Airshow.
Back to hockey's roots
In Minneapolis, 2,500 amateur players take to the frozen surface of Lake Nokomis for the U.S. Pond Hockey Championship in a celebration of a childhood joy for millions of players.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Israel begins deporting African migrants
Israel starts handing out notices to 20,000 male African migrants giving them two months to leave the country or risk being thrown in jail.