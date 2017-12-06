Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Dec 7, 2017 | 12:15am IST

SUPERPUTIN exhibit

People look at the paintings depicting Russian president Vladimir Putin at the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition in UMAM museum in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

People look at the paintings depicting Russian president Vladimir Putin at the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition in UMAM museum in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
People look at the paintings depicting Russian president Vladimir Putin at the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition in UMAM museum in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
1 / 15
A photographer takes pictures in front of a painting depicting Russian president Vladimir Putin at the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A photographer takes pictures in front of a painting depicting Russian president Vladimir Putin at the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
A photographer takes pictures in front of a painting depicting Russian president Vladimir Putin at the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
2 / 15
People look at a mobile phone as they stand in front of a painting depicting Russian president Vladimir Putin at the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

People look at a mobile phone as they stand in front of a painting depicting Russian president Vladimir Putin at the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
People look at a mobile phone as they stand in front of a painting depicting Russian president Vladimir Putin at the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
3 / 15
People look at the paintings depicting Russian president Vladimir Putin dressed as Father Frost, Russian equivalent of Santa Claus, at the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

People look at the paintings depicting Russian president Vladimir Putin dressed as Father Frost, Russian equivalent of Santa Claus, at the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
People look at the paintings depicting Russian president Vladimir Putin dressed as Father Frost, Russian equivalent of Santa Claus, at the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
4 / 15
A woman walks past busts depicting Russian president Vladimir Putin in the colours of the Russian national flag at the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A woman walks past busts depicting Russian president Vladimir Putin in the colours of the Russian national flag at the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
A woman walks past busts depicting Russian president Vladimir Putin in the colours of the Russian national flag at the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
5 / 15
A woman looks at a mobile phone as she stands in front of a painting depicting Russian president Vladimir Putin at the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A woman looks at a mobile phone as she stands in front of a painting depicting Russian president Vladimir Putin at the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
A woman looks at a mobile phone as she stands in front of a painting depicting Russian president Vladimir Putin at the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
6 / 15
A woman stands in front of a painting depicting Russian president Vladimir Putin at the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A woman stands in front of a painting depicting Russian president Vladimir Putin at the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
A woman stands in front of a painting depicting Russian president Vladimir Putin at the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
7 / 15
A woman poses for a picture with a sculpture depicting Russian president Vladimir Putin riding a bear at the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A woman poses for a picture with a sculpture depicting Russian president Vladimir Putin riding a bear at the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
A woman poses for a picture with a sculpture depicting Russian president Vladimir Putin riding a bear at the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
8 / 15
A man takes a picture of a painting depicting Russian president Vladimir Putin at the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A man takes a picture of a painting depicting Russian president Vladimir Putin at the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
A man takes a picture of a painting depicting Russian president Vladimir Putin at the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
9 / 15
A man looks at a painting depicting Russian president Vladimir Putin at the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A man looks at a painting depicting Russian president Vladimir Putin at the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
A man looks at a painting depicting Russian president Vladimir Putin at the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
10 / 15
A man looks at a painting depicting Russian president Vladimir Putin at the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A man looks at a painting depicting Russian president Vladimir Putin at the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
A man looks at a painting depicting Russian president Vladimir Putin at the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
11 / 15
People stand in front of a painting depicting Russian president Vladimir Putin at the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

People stand in front of a painting depicting Russian president Vladimir Putin at the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
People stand in front of a painting depicting Russian president Vladimir Putin at the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
12 / 15
A woman sits on a bench at the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A woman sits on a bench at the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
A woman sits on a bench at the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
13 / 15
A man takes a picture of the busts depicting Russian president Vladimir Putin in the colors of the Russian national flag at the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A man takes a picture of the busts depicting Russian president Vladimir Putin in the colors of the Russian national flag at the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
A man takes a picture of the busts depicting Russian president Vladimir Putin in the colors of the Russian national flag at the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
14 / 15
A woman looks at an installation which includes a painting depicting Russian president Vladimir Putin at the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A woman looks at an installation which includes a painting depicting Russian president Vladimir Putin at the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
A woman looks at an installation which includes a painting depicting Russian president Vladimir Putin at the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Pictures of the year: Religion

Pictures of the year: Religion

Next Slideshows

Pictures of the year: Religion

Pictures of the year: Religion

Our top religion photos from the past year.

04 Dec 2017
India this week

India this week

Our best photos from India this week.

03 Dec 2017
Pictures of the year: Space

Pictures of the year: Space

Our top images from space this year.

02 Dec 2017
Pictures of the year: Oddly

Pictures of the year: Oddly

Our top odd and unusual images from around the world this year.

02 Dec 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

World reacts to Trump's Jerusalem decision

World reacts to Trump's Jerusalem decision

President Donald Trump reversed decades of U.S. policy and recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Pictures of the Year: India

Best of India from 2017

Pictures of the Year 2017

Pictures of the Year 2017

Our top photos from the past year.

Thousands flee California wildfires

Thousands flee California wildfires

Fires whipped by Santa Ana winds threaten thousands of homes in Southern California.

Women say 'Me Too'

Women say 'Me Too'

Women share their stories of sexual abuse and harassment while attending the Women's Convention in Detroit in October.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Supporters free ex-Georgian leader from Ukrainian police

Supporters free ex-Georgian leader from Ukrainian police

Ukrainian supporters of former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili freed him from a police van after his detention on suspicion of assisting a criminal organization led to clashes with police in Kiev.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast