Supporters free ex-Georgian leader from Ukrainian police
Georgian former President Mikheil Saakashvili is detained by officers of the Security Service of Ukraine conducting a search of his apartment, in Kiev, Ukraine December 5, 2017. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
National Guard officers clash with supporters of Georgian former President Mikheil Saakashvili during a search of Saakashvili's apartment in Kiev. Ukrainian supporters of former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili freed him from a police van on...more
A supporter of former Georgian president Mikheil Saakashvili clashes with riot police in Kiev. Once freed, Saakashvili raised a hand in a V-for-victory sign -- a handcuff still dangling from his wrist as he stood in a melee of supporters. He then led...more
Police officers use tear gas against supporters of former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili during clashes in Kiev. Prosecutors said they would make all efforts to regain custody of Saakashvili but the chaotic scenes of his detention and escape...more
A supporter of former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili clashes with Ukrainian National Guard officers in Kiev. Ukrainian prosecutors suspect Saakashvili of receiving financing from a criminal group linked to former president Viktor Yanukovich...more
A supporter of former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili clashes with Ukrainian National Guard officers in Kiev. He could face up to five years if found guilty. Saakashvili is also wanted in Georgia on criminal charges which he says were trumped...more
Ukrainian National Guard officers guard a car carrying former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili during clashes with his supporters in Kiev. Masked officers had earlier dragged Saakashvili, 49, from an apartment in the Ukrainian capital. But his...more
Georgian former President Mikheil Saakashvili struggles out of a police car in Kiev. General Prosecutor Yuriy Lutsenko said Saakashvili had a 24-hour deadline to present himself to the state security service, but subsequent comments by his press...more
Supporters of former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili clash with police officers in Kiev. The detention was the latest twist in a prolonged feud between the Ukrainian authorities and Saakashvili, who was invited by Poroshenko to become a...more
A supporter of former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili clashes with riot police in Kiev. It is unclear if Tuesday's events will lead to wider unrest, as Saakashvili enjoys limited support in Ukraine. Only 1.7 percent of voters would support his...more
Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili reacts after he was freed by his supporters in Kiev. In a response to a request for comment on the case and on Saakashvili's comments on Poroshenko, the president's administration said law enforcement had...more
A supporter of former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili clashes with riot police in Kiev. Georgian prosecutors said they had not been informed of Tuesday's developments by their Ukrainian counterparts. Saakashvili made a dramatic return to...more
Georgian former President Mikheil Saakashvili flashes a victory sign after he was freed by his supporters in Kiev. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Supporters of Georgian former President Mikheil Saakashvili move paving stones during clashes with police in Kiev. Protesters also started assembling a barricade of tires, wood and stones ripped up from the street in scenes reminiscent of Ukraine's...more
Georgian former President Mikheil Saakashvili addresses his supporters in Kiev. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A supporter of Georgian former President Mikheil Saakashvili holds a sign which reads, "Impeachment" as he stands on a barricade during clashes with police in Kiev. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Georgian former President Mikheil Saakashvili is seen on the roof of a building during a search of his apartment in Kiev. REUTERS/Serhii Nuzhnenko
