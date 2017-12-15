Edition:
Surfing giant waves in Portugal

A surfer drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Friday, December 15, 2017
A man takes pictures of the waves before a surf session at Praia do Norte. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, December 12, 2017
A surfer drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Friday, December 15, 2017
Stickers are seen on a board before a surf session at Praia do Norte. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, December 12, 2017
A surfer drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Friday, December 15, 2017
Surfers drop in on a large wave at Praia do Norte. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Friday, December 15, 2017
A surfer drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, December 12, 2017
A surfer drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, December 12, 2017
A surfer enters the water during a surf session at Praia do Norte. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, December 12, 2017
A surfer drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, December 12, 2017
A surfer drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, December 12, 2017
A surfer drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, December 12, 2017
