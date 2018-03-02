Taiwan's festival of firecrackers
A participant wearing a motorcycle helmet gets sprayed with firecrackers, during the 'Beehive Firecrackers' festival at the Yanshui district in Tainan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Participants take cover during the 'Beehive Firecrackers' festival at the Yanshui district in Tainan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Participants wearing motorcycle helmets get sprayed with firecrackers, during the 'Beehive Firecrackers' festival at the Yanshui district in Tainan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Participants wearing motorcycle helmets get sprayed with firecrackers, the during 'Beehive Firecrackers' festival at the Yanshui district in Tainan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A participator wearing a motorcycle helmet gets sprayed by firecrackers, during 'Beehive Firecrackers' festival at the Yanshui district, in Tainan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Participants wearing motorcycle helmets get sprayed with firecrackers, during the 'Beehive Firecrackers' festival at the Yanshui district in Tainan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Participants wear motorcycle helmets as they attend the 'Beehive Firecrackers' festival at the Yanshui district in Tainan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Participants wearing motorcycle helmets get sprayed with firecrackers, during the 'Beehive Firecrackers' festival at the Yanshui district in Tainan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Participants wearing motorcycle helmets get sprayed with firecrackers, during the 'Beehive Firecrackers' festival at the Yanshui district in Tainan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Participants wearing motorcycle helmets get sprayed with firecrackers, during the 'Beehive Firecrackers' festival at the Yanshui district in Tainan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Fireworks light up the sky during the 'Beehive Firecrackers' festival at the Yanshui district in Tainan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A child takes cover inside a cardboard box, during the 'Beehive Firecrackers' festival at the Yanshui district in Tainan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Fireworks light up the sky during the 'Beehive Firecrackers' festival at the Yanshui district in Tainan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A participant lights firecrackers during the 'Beehive Firecrackers' festival at the Yanshui district in Tainan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Participators wearing motorcycle helmet get sprayed by firecrackers, during 'Beehive Firecrackers' festival at the Yanshui district, in Tainan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Participants wearing motorcycle helmets get sprayed with firecrackers, during the 'Beehive Firecrackers' festival at the Yanshui district in Tainan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Participants take cover during the 'Beehive Firecrackers' festival at the Yanshui district in Tainan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Worshippers carry statues of Guan Gong, the Chinese God of War during 'Beehive Firecrackers' festival at the Yanshui district in Tainan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Participators wearing motorcycle helmets get sprayed with firecrackers, during the 'Beehive Firecrackers' festival at the Yanshui district in Tainan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Worshippers carry statues of Guan Gong, the Chinese God of War, during the 'Beehive Firecrackers' festival at the Yanshui district in Tainan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Participators wearing motorcycle helmets get sprayed with firecrackers, during the 'Beehive Firecrackers' festival at the Yanshui district in Tainan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Participators wearing motorcycle helmet get sprayed by firecrackers, during 'Beehive Firecrackers' festival at the Yanshui district, in Tainan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A worshipper put firecrackers on palanquin which would be carrying statues of Guan Gong, the Chinese God of War, during 'Beehive Firecrackers' festival at the Yanshui district, in Tainan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Next Slideshows
Mourning Billy Graham
Family and followers remember the American evangelist and counselor to presidents.
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
Dressed for Purim
The Jewish holiday of Purim is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia.
MORE IN PICTURES
Blessing the AR-15
The Sanctuary Church, started by a son who broke away from the Unification Church founded by Sun Myung Moon, blesses AR-15s in Newfoundland, Pennsylvania
Who has nukes?
The countries in the world's nuclear club.
Pictures of the month: February
Our top photos from the past month.
Mourning Billy Graham
Family and followers remember the American evangelist and counselor to presidents.
Turkish forces push into Syria
On the frontlines as Turkish forces battle for control of Afrin in northwestern Syria.
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
Brazil's military takes over Rio security
Brazil's federal government orders the army to take over command of police forces in Rio de Janeiro state in a bid to curb violence driven by drug gangs.
Dressed for Purim
The Jewish holiday of Purim is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia.