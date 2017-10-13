Edition:
Pictures | Fri Oct 13, 2017 | 6:20pm IST

Tear gas hits Kenyan politician's car

An opposition politician of the National Super Alliance coalition, reacts after a gas canister fired by policemen hits his car during a protest along a street in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An opposition politician reacts after a gas canister fired by police hits his car during a protest along a street in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An opposition politician of the National Super Alliance coalition, reacts after a gas canister fired by policemen hit his car during a protest along a street in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An opposition politician of the National Super Alliance coalition reacts after a gas canister fired by police hits his car during a protest along a street in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

