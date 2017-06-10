Edition:
Teenage protester killed in Venezuela

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT A woman holds a torch while sitting next to graffiti depicting 17-year-old protester Neomar Lander, the latest fatality from the anti-government unrest and who died during clashes with security forces, during an event in honor of Lander, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
Forensic workers conduct investigations at the place where Neomar Lander died. The government said Neomar Lander died when a homemade mortar exploded in his hands while hundreds of youths faced off with National Guard troops in the Venezuelan capital. Opposition lawmakers, however, said he was killed by a tear gas canister fired straight at him. The state prosecutor's office announced a probe, without giving details. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
A woman shouts slogans at the place where Neomar Lander died. A Reuters photographer saw a young man, assumed to be Lander, lying bloodied and motionless on the street, receiving emergency first aid. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
A woman kneels at the place where Neomar Lander died. The sign reads: "No more blood." At least 66 people have died, with victims including government and opposition supporters, bystanders and members of the security forces, since demonstrations began against President Nicolas Maduro more than two months ago. Each side blames the other for the violence. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
Zugeimar Armas, mother of Neomar Lander, is comforted during her son's funeral in Guarenas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
A woman reacts at the place where 17-year-old demonstrator Neomar Lander died during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government. The sign reads: "Neomar, entertainer for ever". REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
Opposition supporters sit next to graffiti of 17-year-old protester Neomar Lander, as they attend a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Saturday, June 10, 2017
Mourners carry the coffin of Neomar Lander during his funeral in Guarenas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
Mourners surround the coffin of Neomar Lander during his funeral in Guarenas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
Mourners of Neomar Lander react during his funeral in Guarenas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
People gather in honor of Neomar Lander. The writing on the photograph reads "Neomar Lander, hero of the fatherland". REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
A person holds the helmet of Neomar Lander. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
People gather in honor of Neomar Lander. The signs reads "No more deaths". REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
Paramedics try to help Neomar Lander. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
Paramedics try to help Neomar Lander. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
A paramedic gestures as fellow paramedics try to help Neomar Lander. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
A man with his face painted in the national colors attends an event in honor of Neomar Lander. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
A mourner hangs a tear-gas mask on a crucifix next to the coffin of Neomar Lander. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
People gather in honor of Neomar Lander. The sign reads "No more killings in Venezuela". REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
People gather in honor of Neomar Lander. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
