Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Oct 4, 2017 | 5:41pm IST

Testing Trump's border wall

People work in San Diego at the construction site of prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico, in this picture taken from the Mexican side of the border in Tijuana. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Wednesday, October 04, 2017
The construction site of prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Wednesday, October 04, 2017
People work in San Diego, California, U.S., at the construction site of prototypes for U.S. President Donald Trump's border wall with Mexico, in this picture taken from the Mexican side of the border in Tijuana, Mexico October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Wednesday, October 04, 2017
The construction site of prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Wednesday, October 04, 2017
A U.S. border patrol car drives near the construction site of prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Friday, September 29, 2017
The construction site of prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Friday, September 29, 2017
The construction site of prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Friday, September 29, 2017
The construction site of prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Friday, September 29, 2017
The construction site of prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Wednesday, October 04, 2017
The construction site of prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Friday, September 29, 2017
The construction site of prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Friday, September 29, 2017
The construction site of prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Wednesday, October 04, 2017
