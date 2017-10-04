The art of North Korea

The head of the Mansudae Art Museum Ji Zhengtai talks about a painting by a North Korean artist during an interview at the gallery in Beijing, China. It is not possible to estimate the total value of Mansudae's dealings, but the Security Council diplomat said the business had earned tens of millions of dollars globally. In a further resolution on Sept. 11, the Security Council decided that all joint ventures with North Korean entities or individuals must be shut down within 120 days, or by mid-January. Exactly what the measures mean for existing Mansudae art has yet to become clear. Mansudae Art Gallery says it is the studio's official overseas gallery. Its head insists the sanctions do not apply to it and says they have had no impact on his business. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

