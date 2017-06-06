Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Jun 6, 2017 | 5:50pm IST

The frontlines of Mosul

An Iraqi military armoured fighting vehicle drives past a burning Iraqi military truck after it was hit by Islamic State militants during fighting in western Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

An Iraqi military armoured fighting vehicle drives past a burning Iraqi military truck after it was hit by Islamic State militants during fighting in western Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Monday, June 05, 2017
An Iraqi military armoured fighting vehicle drives past a burning Iraqi military truck after it was hit by Islamic State militants during fighting in western Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
1 / 27
A member of Iraqi military forces rests behind a pillar of a destroyed building, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A member of Iraqi military forces rests behind a pillar of a destroyed building, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Monday, June 05, 2017
A member of Iraqi military forces rests behind a pillar of a destroyed building, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
2 / 27
Smoke billows at the position of the Islamic State militants after it was hit by a rocket from an Iraqi military helicopter during fighting in western Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Smoke billows at the position of the Islamic State militants after it was hit by a rocket from an Iraqi military helicopter during fighting in western Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Monday, June 05, 2017
Smoke billows at the position of the Islamic State militants after it was hit by a rocket from an Iraqi military helicopter during fighting in western Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
3 / 27
A member of the Iraqi Federal police rests next to an armoured vehicle at the frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A member of the Iraqi Federal police rests next to an armoured vehicle at the frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
A member of the Iraqi Federal police rests next to an armoured vehicle at the frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
4 / 27
An Iraqi Army helicopter launches decoy flares over western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

An Iraqi Army helicopter launches decoy flares over western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
An Iraqi Army helicopter launches decoy flares over western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
5 / 27
An Iraqi military tank is seen during a battle with Islamic State militants in western Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

An Iraqi military tank is seen during a battle with Islamic State militants in western Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Monday, June 05, 2017
An Iraqi military tank is seen during a battle with Islamic State militants in western Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
6 / 27
Civilians look at a member of Iraqi military forces inside a vehicle in western Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Civilians look at a member of Iraqi military forces inside a vehicle in western Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Monday, June 05, 2017
Civilians look at a member of Iraqi military forces inside a vehicle in western Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
7 / 27
Members of Iraqi Federal Police gesture as they return to their position to fight the Islamic State militants in western Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Members of Iraqi Federal Police gesture as they return to their position to fight the Islamic State militants in western Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Monday, June 05, 2017
Members of Iraqi Federal Police gesture as they return to their position to fight the Islamic State militants in western Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
8 / 27
Destroyed buildings are seen in the background as an Iraqi national flag flutters at the frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Destroyed buildings are seen in the background as an Iraqi national flag flutters at the frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
Destroyed buildings are seen in the background as an Iraqi national flag flutters at the frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
9 / 27
A captain of the Iraqi Federal police makes his way at the frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A captain of the Iraqi Federal police makes his way at the frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
A captain of the Iraqi Federal police makes his way at the frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
10 / 27
Members of Iraqi military forces rest, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Members of Iraqi military forces rest, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Monday, June 05, 2017
Members of Iraqi military forces rest, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
11 / 27
Smoke rises from clashes in al-Zanjili neighbourhood, north of the Old City district of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Smoke rises from clashes in al-Zanjili neighbourhood, north of the Old City district of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Saturday, June 03, 2017
Smoke rises from clashes in al-Zanjili neighbourhood, north of the Old City district of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
12 / 27
Members of the Iraqi Federal police carry their gear at the frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Members of the Iraqi Federal police carry their gear at the frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
Members of the Iraqi Federal police carry their gear at the frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
13 / 27
Members of the Iraqi Federal police rest next to a wall at the frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Members of the Iraqi Federal police rest next to a wall at the frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
Members of the Iraqi Federal police rest next to a wall at the frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
14 / 27
Smoke rises over western Mosul as Iraqi forces continue their offensive against Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Smoke rises over western Mosul as Iraqi forces continue their offensive against Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
Smoke rises over western Mosul as Iraqi forces continue their offensive against Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
15 / 27
Members of the Iraqi Federal police are seen at the frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Members of the Iraqi Federal police are seen at the frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
Members of the Iraqi Federal police are seen at the frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
16 / 27
A member of the Iraqi rapid response makes his way at the frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A member of the Iraqi rapid response makes his way at the frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
A member of the Iraqi rapid response makes his way at the frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
17 / 27
An Iraqi Army helicopter launches a missile against Islamic State positions in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

An Iraqi Army helicopter launches a missile against Islamic State positions in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
An Iraqi Army helicopter launches a missile against Islamic State positions in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
18 / 27
A wounded displaced Iraqi man who fled from clashes, carries his child in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A wounded displaced Iraqi man who fled from clashes, carries his child in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Saturday, June 03, 2017
A wounded displaced Iraqi man who fled from clashes, carries his child in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
19 / 27
Wounded displaced Iraqi children who fled from clashes get treatment in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Wounded displaced Iraqi children who fled from clashes get treatment in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Saturday, June 03, 2017
Wounded displaced Iraqi children who fled from clashes get treatment in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
20 / 27
Members of federal police walk in a destroyed building at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Members of federal police walk in a destroyed building at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
Members of federal police walk in a destroyed building at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
21 / 27
A member of the Iraqi rapid response forces fires a mortar shell against Islamic State militants positions in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A member of the Iraqi rapid response forces fires a mortar shell against Islamic State militants positions in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
A member of the Iraqi rapid response forces fires a mortar shell against Islamic State militants positions in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
22 / 27
Displaced Iraqi people who fled from clashes are pictured in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Displaced Iraqi people who fled from clashes are pictured in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Saturday, June 03, 2017
Displaced Iraqi people who fled from clashes are pictured in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
23 / 27
A military vehicle of Iraqi rapid response forces is seen in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A military vehicle of Iraqi rapid response forces is seen in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Saturday, June 03, 2017
A military vehicle of Iraqi rapid response forces is seen in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
24 / 27
Helmets for Iraqi Federal police are seen at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Helmets for Iraqi Federal police are seen at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
Helmets for Iraqi Federal police are seen at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
25 / 27
Smoke rises from clashes in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Smoke rises from clashes in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Saturday, June 03, 2017
Smoke rises from clashes in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
26 / 27
Al-Hadba minaret at the Grand Mosque is seen through a building window in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Al-Hadba minaret at the Grand Mosque is seen through a building window in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
Al-Hadba minaret at the Grand Mosque is seen through a building window in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
27 / 27
View Again
View Next
Venezuela's protest medics

Venezuela's protest medics

Next Slideshows

Venezuela's protest medics

Venezuela's protest medics

Volunteers treat injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas during demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro.

06 Jun 2017
Israel's Six-Day War

Israel's Six-Day War

Images from the 1967 Arab-Israeli War, on the 50th anniversary of the conflict.

05 Jun 2017
Concert for Manchester

Concert for Manchester

Ariana Grande headlines a star-studded benefit concert in Manchester in aid of victims of the bombing that rocked the city last month.

05 Jun 2017
India vs Pakistan at Champions Trophy

India vs Pakistan at Champions Trophy

India plays arch-rivals Pakistan at Edgbaston, UK, in a group match of the ICC Champions Trophy

04 Jun 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.

World Athletics Championships

World Athletics Championships

The world's top athletes compete in London.

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.

Balloons over Bristol

Balloons over Bristol

Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

White House under renovation

White House under renovation

While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.

Monkey business

Monkey business

India's fascination with the ancestors captured in pictures.

Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election

Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election

Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast