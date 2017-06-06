The frontlines of Mosul
An Iraqi military armoured fighting vehicle drives past a burning Iraqi military truck after it was hit by Islamic State militants during fighting in western Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A member of Iraqi military forces rests behind a pillar of a destroyed building, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Smoke billows at the position of the Islamic State militants after it was hit by a rocket from an Iraqi military helicopter during fighting in western Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A member of the Iraqi Federal police rests next to an armoured vehicle at the frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
An Iraqi Army helicopter launches decoy flares over western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
An Iraqi military tank is seen during a battle with Islamic State militants in western Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Civilians look at a member of Iraqi military forces inside a vehicle in western Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Members of Iraqi Federal Police gesture as they return to their position to fight the Islamic State militants in western Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Destroyed buildings are seen in the background as an Iraqi national flag flutters at the frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A captain of the Iraqi Federal police makes his way at the frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Members of Iraqi military forces rest, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Smoke rises from clashes in al-Zanjili neighbourhood, north of the Old City district of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Members of the Iraqi Federal police carry their gear at the frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Members of the Iraqi Federal police rest next to a wall at the frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Smoke rises over western Mosul as Iraqi forces continue their offensive against Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Members of the Iraqi Federal police are seen at the frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A member of the Iraqi rapid response makes his way at the frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
An Iraqi Army helicopter launches a missile against Islamic State positions in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A wounded displaced Iraqi man who fled from clashes, carries his child in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Wounded displaced Iraqi children who fled from clashes get treatment in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Members of federal police walk in a destroyed building at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A member of the Iraqi rapid response forces fires a mortar shell against Islamic State militants positions in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Displaced Iraqi people who fled from clashes are pictured in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A military vehicle of Iraqi rapid response forces is seen in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Helmets for Iraqi Federal police are seen at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Smoke rises from clashes in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Al-Hadba minaret at the Grand Mosque is seen through a building window in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
