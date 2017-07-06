Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Jul 7, 2017 | 12:20am IST

The hug diplomacy

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says goodbye to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a farewell ceremony upon Modi's departure from Israel at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen/File Photo

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
1 / 25
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli President Reuven Rivlin hug upon Modi's arrival before their meeting in Jerusalem July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
2 / 25
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they deliver joint statements during an exchange of co-operation agreements ceremony in Jerusalem July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
3 / 25
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) stands next to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as he hugs Moshe Holtzberg, whose parents were killed during the November 2008 attacks in Mumbai at Nariman House, home to the Mumbai chapter of the Chabad-Lubavitch Jewish movement, in Jerusalem July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Atef Safadi/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
4 / 25
FILE PHOTO: Israeli President Reuven Rivlin (L) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi hug each other after reading their joint statement at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

Reuters / Friday, June 30, 2017
5 / 25
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs U.S. President Donald Trump as he departures the White House after a visit, in Washington, U.S., June 26, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, June 27, 2017
6 / 25
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs U.S. President Donald Trump as they give joint statements in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., June 26, 2017.

Reuters / Tuesday, June 27, 2017
7 / 25
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi embrace during a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia, June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS/Host Photo Agency/Pool

Reuters / Friday, June 02, 2017
8 / 25
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi hug each other after reading their joint statement at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
9 / 25
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi embraces Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto before they gave a speech, at Los Pinos presidential residence in Mexico City, Mexico, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
10 / 25
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs French President Francois Hollande (R) after his arrival at the Rock Garden in the northern city of Chandigarh, India, January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain/File Photo

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2016
11 / 25
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) is greeted by Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak at the 27th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Kuala Lumpur, November 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva/File Photo

Reuters / Saturday, November 21, 2015
12 / 25
Laos� Prime Minister Thongsing Thammavong (R) watches India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) embrace Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak at the 27th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Kuala Lumpur, November 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva/File Photo

Reuters / Saturday, November 21, 2015
13 / 25
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi embraces Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron on stage during an event at Wembley Stadium, in London, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/File Photo

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
14 / 25
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) embraces British Prime Minister David Cameron (R) after Cameron's speech on stage at Wembley Stadium in London on November 13, 2015 during a welcome rally for Modi. REUTERS/Justin Tallis/Pool/File Photo

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
15 / 25
U.S. President Barack Obama and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi embrace at the end of their meeting at the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
16 / 25
U.S. President Barack Obama hugs India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrives at Air Force Station Palam in New Delhi January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Sunday, January 25, 2015
17 / 25
U.S. President Barack Obama hugs India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrives at Air Force Station Palam in New Delhi January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/File Photo

Reuters / Sunday, January 25, 2015
18 / 25
U.S. President Barack Obama hugs Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) after giving their opening statements at Hyderabad House in New Delhi January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photot

Reuters / Sunday, January 25, 2015
19 / 25
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) is hugged by Australia's Prime Minister Tony Abbott during a reception at the Melbourne Cricket Ground November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy/Pool/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
20 / 25
India's Prime Minster Narendra Modi hugs actor Hugh Jackman on stage during the Global Citizen Festival concert in Central Park, New York September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, September 28, 2014
21 / 25
Narendra Modi hugs Rajnath Singh, president of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), after Modi was crowned as the prime ministerial candidate for the BJP at the party headquarters in New Delhi September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Friday, September 13, 2013
22 / 25
Gujarat's chief minister Narendra Modi (L) and Anil Ambani, chairman of Reliance Group, embrace as Ratan Tata, chairman Emeritus of Tata group, looks on during the inauguration ceremony of the Vibrant Gujarat global investor summit at Gandhinagar in Gujarat January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

Reuters / Friday, January 11, 2013
23 / 25
Gujarat's chief minister Narendra Modi (L) embraces Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Indian energy company Reliance Industries, during the Vibrant Gujarat Global Investors' Summit 2011 (VGGIS) at Gandhinagar in Gujarat January 12, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

Reuters / Wednesday, January 12, 2011
24 / 25
The President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Rajnath Singh (L) embraces Gujarat's Chief Minister Narendra Modi after the swearing in ceremony at a stadium in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad December 25, 2007. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

Reuters / Tuesday, December 25, 2007
25 / 25
