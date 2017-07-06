The hug diplomacy
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says goodbye to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a farewell ceremony upon Modi's departure from Israel at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Amir...more
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli President Reuven Rivlin hug upon Modi's arrival before their meeting in Jerusalem July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they deliver joint statements during an exchange of co-operation agreements ceremony in Jerusalem July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) stands next to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as he hugs Moshe Holtzberg, whose parents were killed during the November 2008 attacks in Mumbai at Nariman House, home to the Mumbai chapter of the...more
FILE PHOTO: Israeli President Reuven Rivlin (L) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi hug each other after reading their joint statement at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs U.S. President Donald Trump as he departures the White House after a visit, in Washington, U.S., June 26, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs U.S. President Donald Trump as they give joint statements in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., June 26, 2017.
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi embrace during a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia, June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS/Host Photo Agency/Pool
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi hug each other after reading their joint statement at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi embraces Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto before they gave a speech, at Los Pinos presidential residence in Mexico City, Mexico, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs French President Francois Hollande (R) after his arrival at the Rock Garden in the northern city of Chandigarh, India, January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain/File Photo
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) is greeted by Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak at the 27th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Kuala Lumpur, November 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva/File Photo
Laos� Prime Minister Thongsing Thammavong (R) watches India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) embrace Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak at the 27th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Kuala Lumpur, November 21, 2015....more
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi embraces Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron on stage during an event at Wembley Stadium, in London, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/File Photo
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) embraces British Prime Minister David Cameron (R) after Cameron's speech on stage at Wembley Stadium in London on November 13, 2015 during a welcome rally for Modi. REUTERS/Justin Tallis/Pool/File Photo
U.S. President Barack Obama and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi embrace at the end of their meeting at the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. President Barack Obama hugs India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrives at Air Force Station Palam in New Delhi January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
U.S. President Barack Obama hugs India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrives at Air Force Station Palam in New Delhi January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/File Photo
U.S. President Barack Obama hugs Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) after giving their opening statements at Hyderabad House in New Delhi January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photot
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) is hugged by Australia's Prime Minister Tony Abbott during a reception at the Melbourne Cricket Ground November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy/Pool/Files
India's Prime Minster Narendra Modi hugs actor Hugh Jackman on stage during the Global Citizen Festival concert in Central Park, New York September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Narendra Modi hugs Rajnath Singh, president of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), after Modi was crowned as the prime ministerial candidate for the BJP at the party headquarters in New Delhi September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito...more
Gujarat's chief minister Narendra Modi (L) and Anil Ambani, chairman of Reliance Group, embrace as Ratan Tata, chairman Emeritus of Tata group, looks on during the inauguration ceremony of the Vibrant Gujarat global investor summit at Gandhinagar in...more
Gujarat's chief minister Narendra Modi (L) embraces Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Indian energy company Reliance Industries, during the Vibrant Gujarat Global Investors' Summit 2011 (VGGIS) at Gandhinagar in Gujarat January 12, 2011. REUTERS/Amit...more
The President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Rajnath Singh (L) embraces Gujarat's Chief Minister Narendra Modi after the swearing in ceremony at a stadium in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad December 25, 2007. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo
