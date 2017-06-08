The road to Raqqa
A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter takes a position inside a building in the al-Mishlab district at Raqqa's southeastern outskirts. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Smoke rises from the al-Mishlab district at Raqqa's southeastern outskirts. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Syrian Democratic Forces fighters on their way to Raqqa. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A woman, who fled with others from an Islamic State-controlled area, greets Syrian Democratic Forces fighters near Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Syrian Democratic Forces fighters unload boxes of ammunition near Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter uses a tablet as he sits inside a room in the al-Mishlab district at Raqqa's southeastern outskirts. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Syrian Democratic Forces fighters gather near Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Syrian Democratic Forces fighters stand atop of a building near Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Syrian Democratic Forces female fighters gather at the eastern outskirts of Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter takes a position as smoke rises from the al-Mishlab district at Raqqa's southeastern outskirts. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Syrian Democratic Forces fighters unload boxes of ammunition near Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Fighters from the Kurdish People's Protection Units stand atop a building at the eastern outskirts of Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Syrian Democratic Forces spokesman Talal Silo speaks during a news conference in Hukoumiya village in Raqqa. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Next Slideshows
Britain votes
Britons head to the polls in a snap election predicted to give Prime Minister Theresa May a larger parliamentary majority.
Violence engulfs Venezuela's capital
A 17-year-old Venezuelan protester died in ferocious clashes between security forces and protesters in Caracas, taking the death toll from unrest since April to...
On the UK campaign trail
On the campaign trail with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn.
London's Borough Market crime scene
Investigators comb over the Borough Market area in London looking for evidence after the weekend attack that killed eight people.
MORE IN PICTURES
24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia
A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.
White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville
At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.
Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya
Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
World Athletics Championships
The world's top athletes compete in London.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.