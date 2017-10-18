Edition:
Pictures | Wed Oct 18, 2017

The search for water in Puerto Rico

People collect mountain spring water, after Hurricane Maria hit the island, in Corozal. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

People collect mountain spring water, after Hurricane Maria hit the island, in Corozal. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Wednesday, October 18, 2017
People collect mountain spring water, after Hurricane Maria hit the island, in Corozal. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
People collect mountain spring water, after Hurricane Maria hit the island, in Corozal. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

People collect mountain spring water, after Hurricane Maria hit the island, in Corozal. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Wednesday, October 18, 2017
People collect mountain spring water, after Hurricane Maria hit the island, in Corozal. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
People collect mountain spring water, after Hurricane Maria hit the island, in Corozal. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

People collect mountain spring water, after Hurricane Maria hit the island, in Corozal. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Wednesday, October 18, 2017
People collect mountain spring water, after Hurricane Maria hit the island, in Corozal. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Madelyn Matos washes her hair as her boyfriend Jan Marcos Chaparro cleans his car with mountain spring water, after Hurricane Maria hit the island, in Corozal. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Madelyn Matos washes her hair as her boyfriend Jan Marcos Chaparro cleans his car with mountain spring water, after Hurricane Maria hit the island, in Corozal. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Wednesday, October 18, 2017
Madelyn Matos washes her hair as her boyfriend Jan Marcos Chaparro cleans his car with mountain spring water, after Hurricane Maria hit the island, in Corozal. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
People collect mountain spring water, after Hurricane Maria hit the island, in Corozal. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

People collect mountain spring water, after Hurricane Maria hit the island, in Corozal. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Wednesday, October 18, 2017
People collect mountain spring water, after Hurricane Maria hit the island, in Corozal. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A man carries a case of water away from an HH-60 Blackhawk helicopter after soldiers working with 101st Airborne Division's "Dustoff" unit dropped off relief supplies during recovery efforts following Hurricane Maria, in Jayuya. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A man carries a case of water away from an HH-60 Blackhawk helicopter after soldiers working with 101st Airborne Division's "Dustoff" unit dropped off relief supplies during recovery efforts following Hurricane Maria, in Jayuya. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, October 13, 2017
A man carries a case of water away from an HH-60 Blackhawk helicopter after soldiers working with 101st Airborne Division's "Dustoff" unit dropped off relief supplies during recovery efforts following Hurricane Maria, in Jayuya. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Madelyn Matos (L) and her boyfriend Jan Marcos Chaparro do their laundry with mountain spring water, after Hurricane Maria hit the island, in Corozal. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Madelyn Matos (L) and her boyfriend Jan Marcos Chaparro do their laundry with mountain spring water, after Hurricane Maria hit the island, in Corozal. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Wednesday, October 18, 2017
Madelyn Matos (L) and her boyfriend Jan Marcos Chaparro do their laundry with mountain spring water, after Hurricane Maria hit the island, in Corozal. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
People collect mountain spring water, after Hurricane Maria hit the island, in Corozal. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

People collect mountain spring water, after Hurricane Maria hit the island, in Corozal. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Wednesday, October 18, 2017
People collect mountain spring water, after Hurricane Maria hit the island, in Corozal. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
People collect mountain spring water, after Hurricane Maria hit the island, in Corozal. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

People collect mountain spring water, after Hurricane Maria hit the island, in Corozal. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Wednesday, October 18, 2017
People collect mountain spring water, after Hurricane Maria hit the island, in Corozal. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A family waits as a man fills drums with potable water brought to their small mountain community once a day after Hurricane Maria crippled utilities near Guayama. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A family waits as a man fills drums with potable water brought to their small mountain community once a day after Hurricane Maria crippled utilities near Guayama. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, October 13, 2017
A family waits as a man fills drums with potable water brought to their small mountain community once a day after Hurricane Maria crippled utilities near Guayama. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People collect mountain spring water, after Hurricane Maria hit the island, in Corozal. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

People collect mountain spring water, after Hurricane Maria hit the island, in Corozal. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Wednesday, October 18, 2017
People collect mountain spring water, after Hurricane Maria hit the island, in Corozal. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
People collect mountain spring water, after Hurricane Maria hit the island, in Corozal. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

People collect mountain spring water, after Hurricane Maria hit the island, in Corozal. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Wednesday, October 18, 2017
People collect mountain spring water, after Hurricane Maria hit the island, in Corozal. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
People collect mountain spring water, after Hurricane Maria hit the island, in Corozal. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

People collect mountain spring water, after Hurricane Maria hit the island, in Corozal. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Wednesday, October 18, 2017
People collect mountain spring water, after Hurricane Maria hit the island, in Corozal. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
