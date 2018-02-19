The Trudeaus visit India
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his son Xavier spin cotton on a wheel watched by Trudeau's wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, their daughter Ella Grace and son Hadrien during their visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, India, February 19, 2018....more
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau greet schoolchildren (unseen) as they arrive at Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, India, February 19, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau receives a memento during his visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, India, February 19, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, their daughter Ella Grace and sons Hadrien and Xavier pay their respect in front of a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi during their visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, India,...more
A woman shows the message written by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the visitor's book during his visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, India, February 19, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau writes a message in the visitor's book, watched by his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, their daughter Ella Grace and sons Hadrien and Xavier, during their visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, India, February 19,...more
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, their daughter Ella Grace and sons Hadrien and Xavier greet the media during their visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, India, February 19, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, spins cotton on a wheel next to her husband and their daughter Ella Grace during their visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, India, February 19, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, their daughter Ella Grace, and sons Hadrien (front L) and Xavier (front R) arrive at Air Force Station Palam in New Delhi, India February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau greet the media upon their arrival at Air Force Station Palam in New Delhi, India February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, their daughter Ella Grace, and sons Hadrien and Xavier disembark from an airplane upon their arrival at Air Force Station Palam in New Delhi, India February 17, 2018....more
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau his wife Sophie Gregoire (L) and their children daughter Ella Grace (C) and sons Hadrien (L-blue shirt) and Xavier (R) arrive at Air Force Station Palam in New Delhi, India, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan...more
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's son Hadrien (L) and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau disembark from an airplane upon their arrival at Air Force Station Palam in New Delhi, India, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's son Hadrien holds a bouquet as he walks towards a car upon their arrival at Air Force Station Palam in New Delhi, India, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau waves towards the media upon his arrival at Air Force Station Palam in New Delhi, India, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and their children daughter Ella Grace (R) and son Hadrien walk towards their car upon their arrival at Air Force Station Palam in New Delhi, India, February 17, 2018....more
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, their daughter Ella Grace and sons Hadrien and Xavier pose in front of the Taj Mahal in Agra, India, February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, their daughter Ella Grace and sons Hadrien and Xavier pose in front of the Taj Mahal in Agra, India, February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, their daughter Ella Grace and sons Hadrien and Xavier visit the Taj Mahal in Agra, India, February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, their daughter Ella Grace and sons Hadrien and Xavier visit the Taj Mahal in Agra, India, February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, their daughter Ella Grace and sons Hadrien and Xavier visit the Taj Mahal in Agra, India, February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, their daughter Ella Grace and sons Hadrien and Xavier pose in front of the Taj Mahal in Agra, India, February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's daughter Ella Grace runs towards her father during their visit to the Taj Mahal in Agra, India February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie Gregoire poses during her visit to the Taj Mahal in Agra, India February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire (L) help their son Hadrien to sign a visitor book as their daughter Ella-Grace and son Xavier look on during their visit to the Taj Mahal in Agra, India February 18, 2018....more
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau plays with his son Hadrien as his wife Sophie Gregoire (2-L), daughter Ella Grace (L) and son Xavier (C) look on during their visit to the Taj Mahal in Agra, India February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau plays with his son Hadrien as his wife Sophie Gregoire (3-L), daughter Ella Grace (L) and son Xavier (C) look on during their visit to the Taj Mahal in Agra, India February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's daughter Ella Grace adjusts her cap during her visit to the Taj Mahal in Agra, India February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with his wife Sophie Gregoire, daughter Ella Grace and sons Hadrien and Xavier walk during their visit to the Taj Mahal in Agra, India February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau plays with his son Hadrien during their visit to the Taj Mahal in Agra, India February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Next Slideshows
India this week
Our best photos from around the country this week.
Lunar New Year
The world celebrates the Year of the Dog with lanterns, lion dances and firecrackers.
Nomadic shepherds of Siberia
Life on the snow-covered steppe with Tuvan farmers, who raise sheep, goats and cattle in subzero temperatures and ride camel-drawn sleds.
North Korea's Olympic cheer squad
North Korea's cheering squad is supporting athletes from both Koreas at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
MORE IN PICTURES
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 10
Highlights from day ten of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Olympic wipeouts
Athletes crash as they push themselves to the limit in Pyeongchang.
Ash Monday
Revellers in Greece celebrate 'Ash Monday' by participating in a flour war to mark the end of the carnival season.
Gold medal winners in Pyeongchang
Winning gold at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Mourning after Florida mass shooting
Funerals, vigils and prayers after a shooting rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida left 17 dead.
Best of the BAFTAs
Winners and the red carpet at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards.
Pyeongchang fans
Face painting, flags and fun at the Winter Olympics.
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 9
Highlights from day nine of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.