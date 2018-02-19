Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Feb 19, 2018 | 2:35pm IST

The Trudeaus visit India

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his son Xavier spin cotton on a wheel watched by Trudeau's wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, their daughter Ella Grace and son Hadrien during their visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, India, February 19, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his son Xavier spin cotton on a wheel watched by Trudeau's wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, their daughter Ella Grace and son Hadrien during their visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, India, February 19, 2018....more

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his son Xavier spin cotton on a wheel watched by Trudeau's wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, their daughter Ella Grace and son Hadrien during their visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, India, February 19, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
1 / 30
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau greet schoolchildren (unseen) as they arrive at Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, India, February 19, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau greet schoolchildren (unseen) as they arrive at Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, India, February 19, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau greet schoolchildren (unseen) as they arrive at Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, India, February 19, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
2 / 30
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau receives a memento during his visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, India, February 19, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau receives a memento during his visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, India, February 19, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau receives a memento during his visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, India, February 19, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
3 / 30
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, their daughter Ella Grace and sons Hadrien and Xavier pay their respect in front of a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi during their visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, India, February 19, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, their daughter Ella Grace and sons Hadrien and Xavier pay their respect in front of a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi during their visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, India,...more

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, their daughter Ella Grace and sons Hadrien and Xavier pay their respect in front of a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi during their visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, India, February 19, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
4 / 30
A woman shows the message written by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the visitor's book during his visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, India, February 19, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A woman shows the message written by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the visitor's book during his visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, India, February 19, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
A woman shows the message written by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the visitor's book during his visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, India, February 19, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
5 / 30
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau writes a message in the visitor's book, watched by his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, their daughter Ella Grace and sons Hadrien and Xavier, during their visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, India, February 19, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau writes a message in the visitor's book, watched by his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, their daughter Ella Grace and sons Hadrien and Xavier, during their visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, India, February 19,...more

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau writes a message in the visitor's book, watched by his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, their daughter Ella Grace and sons Hadrien and Xavier, during their visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, India, February 19, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
6 / 30
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, their daughter Ella Grace and sons Hadrien and Xavier greet the media during their visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, India, February 19, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, their daughter Ella Grace and sons Hadrien and Xavier greet the media during their visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, India, February 19, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, their daughter Ella Grace and sons Hadrien and Xavier greet the media during their visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, India, February 19, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
7 / 30
Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, spins cotton on a wheel next to her husband and their daughter Ella Grace during their visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, India, February 19, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, spins cotton on a wheel next to her husband and their daughter Ella Grace during their visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, India, February 19, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, spins cotton on a wheel next to her husband and their daughter Ella Grace during their visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, India, February 19, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
8 / 30
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, their daughter Ella Grace, and sons Hadrien (front L) and Xavier (front R) arrive at Air Force Station Palam in New Delhi, India February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, their daughter Ella Grace, and sons Hadrien (front L) and Xavier (front R) arrive at Air Force Station Palam in New Delhi, India February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, February 17, 2018
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, their daughter Ella Grace, and sons Hadrien (front L) and Xavier (front R) arrive at Air Force Station Palam in New Delhi, India February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
9 / 30
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau greet the media upon their arrival at Air Force Station Palam in New Delhi, India February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau greet the media upon their arrival at Air Force Station Palam in New Delhi, India February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, February 17, 2018
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau greet the media upon their arrival at Air Force Station Palam in New Delhi, India February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
10 / 30
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, their daughter Ella Grace, and sons Hadrien and Xavier disembark from an airplane upon their arrival at Air Force Station Palam in New Delhi, India February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, their daughter Ella Grace, and sons Hadrien and Xavier disembark from an airplane upon their arrival at Air Force Station Palam in New Delhi, India February 17, 2018....more

Reuters / Saturday, February 17, 2018
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, their daughter Ella Grace, and sons Hadrien and Xavier disembark from an airplane upon their arrival at Air Force Station Palam in New Delhi, India February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
11 / 30
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau his wife Sophie Gregoire (L) and their children daughter Ella Grace (C) and sons Hadrien (L-blue shirt) and Xavier (R) arrive at Air Force Station Palam in New Delhi, India, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau his wife Sophie Gregoire (L) and their children daughter Ella Grace (C) and sons Hadrien (L-blue shirt) and Xavier (R) arrive at Air Force Station Palam in New Delhi, India, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan...more

Reuters / Saturday, February 17, 2018
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau his wife Sophie Gregoire (L) and their children daughter Ella Grace (C) and sons Hadrien (L-blue shirt) and Xavier (R) arrive at Air Force Station Palam in New Delhi, India, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
12 / 30
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's son Hadrien (L) and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau disembark from an airplane upon their arrival at Air Force Station Palam in New Delhi, India, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's son Hadrien (L) and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau disembark from an airplane upon their arrival at Air Force Station Palam in New Delhi, India, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, February 17, 2018
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's son Hadrien (L) and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau disembark from an airplane upon their arrival at Air Force Station Palam in New Delhi, India, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
13 / 30
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's son Hadrien holds a bouquet as he walks towards a car upon their arrival at Air Force Station Palam in New Delhi, India, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's son Hadrien holds a bouquet as he walks towards a car upon their arrival at Air Force Station Palam in New Delhi, India, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, February 17, 2018
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's son Hadrien holds a bouquet as he walks towards a car upon their arrival at Air Force Station Palam in New Delhi, India, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
14 / 30
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau waves towards the media upon his arrival at Air Force Station Palam in New Delhi, India, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau waves towards the media upon his arrival at Air Force Station Palam in New Delhi, India, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, February 17, 2018
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau waves towards the media upon his arrival at Air Force Station Palam in New Delhi, India, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
15 / 30
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and their children daughter Ella Grace (R) and son Hadrien walk towards their car upon their arrival at Air Force Station Palam in New Delhi, India, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and their children daughter Ella Grace (R) and son Hadrien walk towards their car upon their arrival at Air Force Station Palam in New Delhi, India, February 17, 2018....more

Reuters / Saturday, February 17, 2018
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and their children daughter Ella Grace (R) and son Hadrien walk towards their car upon their arrival at Air Force Station Palam in New Delhi, India, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
16 / 30
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, their daughter Ella Grace and sons Hadrien and Xavier pose in front of the Taj Mahal in Agra, India, February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, their daughter Ella Grace and sons Hadrien and Xavier pose in front of the Taj Mahal in Agra, India, February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, February 18, 2018
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, their daughter Ella Grace and sons Hadrien and Xavier pose in front of the Taj Mahal in Agra, India, February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
17 / 30
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, their daughter Ella Grace and sons Hadrien and Xavier pose in front of the Taj Mahal in Agra, India, February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, their daughter Ella Grace and sons Hadrien and Xavier pose in front of the Taj Mahal in Agra, India, February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, February 18, 2018
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, their daughter Ella Grace and sons Hadrien and Xavier pose in front of the Taj Mahal in Agra, India, February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
18 / 30
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, their daughter Ella Grace and sons Hadrien and Xavier visit the Taj Mahal in Agra, India, February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, their daughter Ella Grace and sons Hadrien and Xavier visit the Taj Mahal in Agra, India, February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, February 18, 2018
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, their daughter Ella Grace and sons Hadrien and Xavier visit the Taj Mahal in Agra, India, February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
19 / 30
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, their daughter Ella Grace and sons Hadrien and Xavier visit the Taj Mahal in Agra, India, February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, their daughter Ella Grace and sons Hadrien and Xavier visit the Taj Mahal in Agra, India, February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, February 18, 2018
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, their daughter Ella Grace and sons Hadrien and Xavier visit the Taj Mahal in Agra, India, February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
20 / 30
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, their daughter Ella Grace and sons Hadrien and Xavier visit the Taj Mahal in Agra, India, February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, their daughter Ella Grace and sons Hadrien and Xavier visit the Taj Mahal in Agra, India, February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, February 18, 2018
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, their daughter Ella Grace and sons Hadrien and Xavier visit the Taj Mahal in Agra, India, February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
21 / 30
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, their daughter Ella Grace and sons Hadrien and Xavier pose in front of the Taj Mahal in Agra, India, February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, their daughter Ella Grace and sons Hadrien and Xavier pose in front of the Taj Mahal in Agra, India, February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, February 18, 2018
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, their daughter Ella Grace and sons Hadrien and Xavier pose in front of the Taj Mahal in Agra, India, February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
22 / 30
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's daughter Ella Grace runs towards her father during their visit to the Taj Mahal in Agra, India February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's daughter Ella Grace runs towards her father during their visit to the Taj Mahal in Agra, India February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, February 18, 2018
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's daughter Ella Grace runs towards her father during their visit to the Taj Mahal in Agra, India February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
23 / 30
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie Gregoire poses during her visit to the Taj Mahal in Agra, India February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie Gregoire poses during her visit to the Taj Mahal in Agra, India February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, February 18, 2018
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie Gregoire poses during her visit to the Taj Mahal in Agra, India February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
24 / 30
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire (L) help their son Hadrien to sign a visitor book as their daughter Ella-Grace and son Xavier look on during their visit to the Taj Mahal in Agra, India February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire (L) help their son Hadrien to sign a visitor book as their daughter Ella-Grace and son Xavier look on during their visit to the Taj Mahal in Agra, India February 18, 2018....more

Reuters / Sunday, February 18, 2018
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire (L) help their son Hadrien to sign a visitor book as their daughter Ella-Grace and son Xavier look on during their visit to the Taj Mahal in Agra, India February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
25 / 30
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau plays with his son Hadrien as his wife Sophie Gregoire (2-L), daughter Ella Grace (L) and son Xavier (C) look on during their visit to the Taj Mahal in Agra, India February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau plays with his son Hadrien as his wife Sophie Gregoire (2-L), daughter Ella Grace (L) and son Xavier (C) look on during their visit to the Taj Mahal in Agra, India February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, February 18, 2018
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau plays with his son Hadrien as his wife Sophie Gregoire (2-L), daughter Ella Grace (L) and son Xavier (C) look on during their visit to the Taj Mahal in Agra, India February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
26 / 30
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau plays with his son Hadrien as his wife Sophie Gregoire (3-L), daughter Ella Grace (L) and son Xavier (C) look on during their visit to the Taj Mahal in Agra, India February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau plays with his son Hadrien as his wife Sophie Gregoire (3-L), daughter Ella Grace (L) and son Xavier (C) look on during their visit to the Taj Mahal in Agra, India February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, February 18, 2018
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau plays with his son Hadrien as his wife Sophie Gregoire (3-L), daughter Ella Grace (L) and son Xavier (C) look on during their visit to the Taj Mahal in Agra, India February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
27 / 30
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's daughter Ella Grace adjusts her cap during her visit to the Taj Mahal in Agra, India February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's daughter Ella Grace adjusts her cap during her visit to the Taj Mahal in Agra, India February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, February 18, 2018
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's daughter Ella Grace adjusts her cap during her visit to the Taj Mahal in Agra, India February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
28 / 30
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with his wife Sophie Gregoire, daughter Ella Grace and sons Hadrien and Xavier walk during their visit to the Taj Mahal in Agra, India February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with his wife Sophie Gregoire, daughter Ella Grace and sons Hadrien and Xavier walk during their visit to the Taj Mahal in Agra, India February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, February 18, 2018
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with his wife Sophie Gregoire, daughter Ella Grace and sons Hadrien and Xavier walk during their visit to the Taj Mahal in Agra, India February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
29 / 30
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau plays with his son Hadrien during their visit to the Taj Mahal in Agra, India February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau plays with his son Hadrien during their visit to the Taj Mahal in Agra, India February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, February 18, 2018
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau plays with his son Hadrien during their visit to the Taj Mahal in Agra, India February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
India this week

India this week

Next Slideshows

India this week

India this week

Our best photos from around the country this week.

18 Feb 2018
Lunar New Year

Lunar New Year

The world celebrates the Year of the Dog with lanterns, lion dances and firecrackers.

17 Feb 2018
Nomadic shepherds of Siberia

Nomadic shepherds of Siberia

Life on the snow-covered steppe with Tuvan farmers, who raise sheep, goats and cattle in subzero temperatures and ride camel-drawn sleds.

17 Feb 2018
North Korea's Olympic cheer squad

North Korea's Olympic cheer squad

North Korea's cheering squad is supporting athletes from both Koreas at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

15 Feb 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 10

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 10

Highlights from day ten of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Olympic wipeouts

Olympic wipeouts

Athletes crash as they push themselves to the limit in Pyeongchang.

Ash Monday

Ash Monday

Revellers in Greece celebrate 'Ash Monday' by participating in a flour war to mark the end of the carnival season.

Gold medal winners in Pyeongchang

Gold medal winners in Pyeongchang

Winning gold at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Mourning after Florida mass shooting

Mourning after Florida mass shooting

Funerals, vigils and prayers after a shooting rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida left 17 dead.

Best of the BAFTAs

Best of the BAFTAs

Winners and the red carpet at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards.

Pyeongchang fans

Pyeongchang fans

Face painting, flags and fun at the Winter Olympics.

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 9

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 9

Highlights from day nine of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast