Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Jun 16, 2017 | 12:05am IST

The vigilantes fighting Boko Haram

A member of the local militia group, otherwise known as CJTF, Adamu Mohammed, 23, poses for a portrait in a compound in the city of Maiduguri, northern Nigeria. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
Dala Ishami Angwala, who was injured during a gun battle with Boko Haram, sits for a portrait in a compound in the city of Maiduguri, northern Nigeria. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
Mohammed Ambali, who was injured during a gun battle with Boko Haram. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
Mohammed Jakanama, 30. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
Bukar Barma, who was injured during a gun battle with Boko Haram. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
Mohammed Ali, 21. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
Mohammed Ada, who was injured during a gun battle with Boko Haram. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
Baaka Ahmed, 25. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
Mahmud Mohammed, 25. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
Alkali Adamu, who was injured during a gun battle with Boko Haram, wears a shirt with an inscription. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
Bashir Ali, 22. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
Mohammed Ada, who was injured during a gun battle with Boko Haram. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
Grema Ali, 20. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
Dala Ishami Angwala, who was injured during a gun battle with Boko Haram. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
Abubakar Mohammed, 24. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
