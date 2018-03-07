Edition:
The world's richest billionaires

1: Jeff Bezos is now the richest person in the world, according to the latest annual ranking from Forbes. The Amazon founder leads with an estimated net worth of $112 billion. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2: Bill Gates is now second with an estimated net worth of $90 billion. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

3: Investing icon Warren Buffett is third with $84 billion. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

4: LVMH Chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault is fourth with $72 billion. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

5: Facebook Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg is fifth with $71 billion. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

6: Inditex founder Amancio Ortega, owner of the Zara clothing chain, is sixth with $70 billion. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

7: Mexican telecommunication tycoon Carlos Slim is seventh with $67.1 billion. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

8 + 9: David Koch (pictured) and brother Charles of Koch Industries are worth $60 billion. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

10: Oracle chief Larry Ellison is tenth with $58.5 billion. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

11: Michael Bloomberg is worth $50 billion. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

12: Google co-founder Larry Page is worth $48.8 billion. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

13: Google co-founder Sergey Brin is worth $47.5 billion. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

14 + 15: Jim and Rob Walton (R) of Walmart have an estimated net worth of $46.4 and $46.2 billion respectively. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

16: Alice Walton is worth $46 billion. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

17: Tencent founder and CEO Pony Ma Huateng is worth $45.3 billion. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

18: Francoise Bettencourt-Meyers, who inherited the L'Oreal fortune following her mother's death, is worth $42.2 billion. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

19: Reliance Industries Limited Chairman Mukesh Ambani is worth $40.1 billion. REUTERS/Amit Dave

20: Alibaba founder and chairman Jack Ma is worth $39 billion. REUTERS/Stringer

21: Sheldon Adelson, Chairman and CEO of Las Vegas Sands, is worth $38.5 billion. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

22: Steve Ballmer is worth $38.4 billion. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

23: Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing is worth $34.9 billion. REUTERS/Oli Scarff/Pool

24 (tied): China Evergrande Group Chairman Hui Ka Yan is worth $30.3 billion. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

24 (tied): Real estate tycoon Lee Shau-kee is also worth $30.3 billion. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

26: Chairman of Dalian Wanda Group Wang Jianlin is worth $30 billion. REUTERS/Jason Lee

27: Beate Heister and Karl Albrecht Jr., who inherited Germany's Aldi supermarket fortune, are worth $29.8 billion. REUTERS/Phil Noble

28: Nike co-founder Phil Knight is worth $29.6 billion. Joseph Weiser-USA TODAY Sports

29: 3G Capital co-founder Jorge Paulo Lemann is worth $27.4 billion. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

30: Francois Pinault is worth $27 billion. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

