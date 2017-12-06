Thousands flee California wildfires
A firefighter stomps out small embers on a ranch during the Creek Fire in the San Fernando Valley north of Los Angeles, in Sylmar. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A weather vane is pictured on a ranch during the Creek Fire in the San Fernando Valley north of Los Angeles, in Sylmar. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Firefighters battle to save one of many homes in an early-morning Creek Fire that broke out in the Kagel Canyon area in the San Fernando Valley north of Los Angeles, in Sylmar. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Embers continue burning near a home that was damaged during the Creek Fire in the San Fernando Valley north of Los Angeles, in Sylmar. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A wildfire burns on the hills of Ventura County as night falls and the winds calm near Ventura. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A fire crew passes a burning home during a wind-driven wildfire in Ventura. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Firefighters battle flames from a Santa Ana wind-driven brush fire called the Thomas Fire in Santa Paula. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Firefighters deliver water to a smouldering apartment building after a wind-driven wildfire swept into the city of Ventura. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A horse which was left behind after an early-morning Creek Fire that broke out in the Kagel Canyon area in the San Fernando Valley north of Los Angeles, is seen in Sylmar. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Embers blow from a tree shortly before it fell down near burned cars as strong winds push the Thomas Fire across thousands of acres near Santa Paula. REUTERS/David McNew
The remains of a home are seen in Ventura. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Firefighters battle to save one of many homes burning in an early-morning Creek Fire that broke out in the Kagel Canyon area in the San Fernando Valley north of Los Angeles, in Sylmar. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A local man tries to cope and prays during an early-morning Creek Fire that broke out in the Kagel Canyon area in the San Fernando Valley north of Los Angeles, in Sylmar. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
The remains of homes are seen in Ventura. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A firefighter sprays water on the remains of the Hawaiian Village apartments after a wind-driven wildfire swept into the city of Ventura. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Flames tower over palm trees from a Santa Ana wind-driven brush fire called the Thomas Fire near Ventura. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A fire truck heads to another call as a house burns during a wind driven wildfire in Ventura. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A real estate sign post is seen next to the remains of a home, after it burned to the ground, during a wind-driven wildfire in Ventura. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Firefighters battle to save one of many homes lost in an early-morning Creek Fire that broke out in the Kagel Canyon area in the San Fernando Valley north of Los Angeles, in Sylmar. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Emergency crews block a roadway as flames spread from a Santa Ana wind-driven brush fire called the Thomas Fire near Ventura. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Embers spread across a roadway from a Santa Ana wind-driven brush fire called the Thomas Fire in Santa Paula. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Burned up trees glow red in the dark in Sylmar. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Local residents react as numerous homes burn on a hillside during a wind driven wildfire in Ventura. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Smoke rises into the night sky as strong winds push the Thomas Fire across thousands of acres near Santa Paula. REUTERS/David McNew
A home's remains are seen, next to a burnt out truck, after they were destroyed, during a wind-driven wildfire in Ventura. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Downtown is darkened by a power outage with smoke rising in the distance as strong winds push the Thomas Fire across thousands of acres in Santa Paula. REUTERS/David McNew
Firefighters battle a Santa Ana wind-driven brush fire called the Thomas Fire near Ventura. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A burned truck smolders on a country road at night as strong winds push the Thomas Fire across thousands of acres near Santa Paula. REUTERS/David McNew
A house burns to the ground during a wind-driven wildfire in Ventura. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Firefighters battle a Santa Ana wind-driven brush fire called the Thomas Fire near Ventura. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Ventura policemen leave a neighborhood after checking a home as strong winds carry a wildfire into Ventura. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A home burns as strong winds push the Thomas Fire across thousands of acres near Santa Paula. REUTERS/David McNew
The remains of a home are seen, after it burned to the ground, during a wind-driven wildfire in Ventura. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The burned remains of crashed cars are seen at night on a country road as strong winds push the Thomas Fire across thousands of acres near Santa Paula. REUTERS/David McNew
Property burns at night as strong winds push the Thomas Fire across thousands of acres near Santa Paula. REUTERS/David McNew
A house burns in the background as a man talks on his phone and walks down the street amid a wildfire in Ventura. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Property burns at night as strong winds push the Thomas Fire across thousands of acres near Santa Paula. REUTERS/David McNew
Ventura policemen put out spot fires with their boots while checking a burning neighborhood as strong winds carry a wildfire into Ventura. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The burned remains of crashed cars are seen at night on a country road as strong winds push the Thomas Fire across thousands of acres near Santa Paula. REUTERS/David McNew
Embers blow from burned trees as strong winds push the Thomas Fire across thousands of acres near Santa Paula. REUTERS/David McNew
Next Slideshows
Women say 'Me Too'
Women share their stories of sexual abuse and harassment while attending the Women's Convention in Detroit in October.
Supporters free ex-Georgian leader from Ukrainian police
Ukrainian supporters of former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili freed him from a police van after his detention on suspicion of assisting a criminal...
Pictures of the year: Sports
Our top sports photos from the past year.
MORE IN PICTURES
World reacts to Trump's Jerusalem decision
President Donald Trump reversed decades of U.S. policy and recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.
Pictures of the Year: India
Best of India from 2017
Pictures of the Year 2017
Our top photos from the past year.
SUPERPUTIN exhibit
Russian President Vladimir Putin is the center of the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition at UMAM museum in Moscow.
Women say 'Me Too'
Women share their stories of sexual abuse and harassment while attending the Women's Convention in Detroit in October.
Supporters free ex-Georgian leader from Ukrainian police
Ukrainian supporters of former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili freed him from a police van after his detention on suspicion of assisting a criminal organization led to clashes with police in Kiev.