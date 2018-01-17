Thousands flee erupting volcano
Reddish glow of lava drifting towards southwest part of Mayon volcano in Camalig town, Albay province, south of Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Stringer
A farmer gets his calf to bring to the nearest evacuation centre after Mayon Volcano spews ashes in Camalig, Albay province. REUTERS/Stringer
A soldier uses a megaphone to convince residents to evacuate after Mayon volcano erupted anew. REUTERS/Stringer
Clouds partially cover Mayon volcano's crater as it spews a column of ash. REUTERS/Stringer
Soldiers assist residents to board a military truck as they prepare to depart to the evacuation center. REUTERS/Stringer
Evacuees with their belongings on a military truck as they prepare to depart to the evacuation center. REUTERS/Stringer
Soldiers assist residents to board a military truck as they prepare to depart to the evacuation center. REUTERS/Stringer
The Mayon volcano spews a column of ash. REUTERS/Stringer
The Mayon volcano's crater glows, as it is pictured from Daraga, Albay. Romulo Quinto Ceneta/via REUTERS
Residents with their belogings wait for a military truck to evacuate. REUTERS/Stringer
Soldiers and residents are seen on a military truck departing to evacuation centers. REUTERS/Stringer
Mayon Volcano spews ash, as it is pictured from Legazpi, Albay. via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
Israel PM Netanyahu in India
Our pictures from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's six-day visit to India.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Almost four months ago, Hurricane Maria decimated the U.S. territory's outdated electric grid so forcefully that 40 percent of its 3.4 million residents remain...
Detroit Auto Show
Highlights from the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.
MORE IN PICTURES
Blessing of the animals
Pet owners bring their animals to be blessed on the day of Saint Anthony, patron saint of animals.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Horses purified by fire
In honor of Saint Anthony, patron of animals, Spanish revelers ride their horses through bonfires to purify the animals with smoke and flames.
Best of Australian Open
Highlights from the tennis tournament in Melbourne.
Details at Detroit Auto Show
The finishing touches on model cars at Detroit Auto Show.
Pope visits Chile and Peru
Pope Francis arrived in Chile, the first stop in a trip that includes Peru, as he hopes to inject new confidence in two staunchly Catholic countries where the Church's credibility has been severely damaged by sexual abuse scandals.
Israel PM Netanyahu in India
Our pictures from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's six-day visit to India.
Winter wonderland
Frozen scenes from around the world.