Pictures | Wed Jan 24, 2018 | 10:21pm IST

Thousands flee erupting volcano

Lava flows from the crater of Mayon Volcano as seen from Legazpi city, Albay province, south of Manila. The Philippines has raised the alert level at its Mayon volcano, prompting authorities to close all schools and urge residents to stay indoors. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Wednesday, January 24, 2018
A view of the Mayon Volcano after a new eruption in Camalig, Albay province, south of Manila. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Wednesday, January 24, 2018
Students passes through the rice paddy as they run away from cascading volcanic materials from the slopes of Mayon Volcano in Guinobatan, Albay province, south of Metro Manila. REUTERS/Rhadyz Barcia

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
A view of the Mayon Volcano after a new eruption in Legazpi city, Albay province, south of Manila. REUTERS/Rhadyz Barcia

Reuters / Tuesday, January 23, 2018
A resident and his water buffalo walk at a river, while the Mayon volcano spews ash in Guniobatan, Albay Province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, January 23, 2018
Reddish glow of lava drifting towards southwest part of Mayon volcano in Camalig town, Albay province, south of Manila. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
A farmer gets his calf to bring to the nearest evacuation centre after Mayon Volcano spews ashes in Camalig, Albay province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, January 17, 2018
A soldier uses a megaphone to convince residents to evacuate after Mayon volcano erupted anew. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
Clouds partially cover Mayon volcano's crater as it spews a column of ash. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
Soldiers assist residents to board a military truck as they prepare to depart to the evacuation center. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
Evacuees with their belongings on a military truck as they prepare to depart to the evacuation center. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
Soldiers assist residents to board a military truck as they prepare to depart to the evacuation center. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
The Mayon volcano spews a column of ash. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
The Mayon volcano's crater glows, as it is pictured from Daraga, Albay. Romulo Quinto Ceneta/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Residents with their belogings wait for a military truck to evacuate. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
Soldiers and residents are seen on a military truck departing to evacuation centers. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
