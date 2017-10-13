Thousands flee wildfires in California
Area residents walk through a neighborhood destroyed by wildfire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Firefighters work to contain the Tubbs wildfire outside Calistoga. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A man stands on a roof and surveys damage to a neighborhood destroyed by wildfire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
An aerial view of properties destroyed by the Tubbs Fire is seen in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A sign left by an evacuated resident, fleeing wildfires in the heart of the California's wine country, rests against a fire hydrant in the evacuated town of Calistoga. REUTERS/Noel Randewich
Evacuees carrying belongings into the evacuation center at the Sonoma County Fairground in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Vicki Nightingale sprays water on her home in Glen Ellen. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Firefighters work to contain the Tubbs wildfire outside Calistoga. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
An aerial view of properties destroyed by the Tubbs Fire is seen in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Wine stains are seen on a fermentation tank at Paradise Ridge Winery after being destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
People stand in line for food at the evacuation center at the Sonoma County Fairground in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Area residents Laura Brown, left, her daughter Lucille Chase, center, and her son Matthew Brown walk through a neighborhood in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Disneyland is seen as wildfires rage in Anaheim. @KENNYA.BOULTER/via REUTERS
Gary Bowers, a 41-year resident, points at damage done by the Tubbs Fire at his neighbor's home in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Firefighters work to contain the Tubbs wildfire outside Calistoga. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A hill is being silhouetted by flames during the Nuns Fire in Kenwood. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Retired officer Tom Francois places his officers' badges onto the bed of his truck after he and a group of retired officers recovered them amongst the ruins of his home destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A destroyed home is seen at a residential neighborhood along Fountaingrove Parkway in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A burning structure is seen at the Hilton Sonoma Wine Country during the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Smoke rises from a playground in front of Dunbar Elementary School during the Nuns Fire in Sonoma. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Vines are seen at a vineyard during the Nuns Fire in Kenwood. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A burnt tree stands amidst the destroyed Journey's End Mobile Home Park during the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Smoke and flame rise from the Hilton Sonoma Wine Country during the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
An aerial photo of the devastation left behind from the North Bay wildfires north of San Francisco. California Highway Patrol/Golden Gate Division
A damaged cart is seen amidst burning ruins at the Hilton Sonoma Wine Country during the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Remains of a burned property is seen along Highway 12 during the Nuns Fire in Sonoma. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A DC-10 aircraft drops fire retardant on a wind driven wildfire in Orange. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Burnt structures are seen at the historic Stornetta Dairy along Highway 121 during the Nuns Fire in Sonoma. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A firefighter works to put out hot spots on a fast moving wind driven wildfire in Orange. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A group of retired police officers works through the ruins to look for a police badge for fellow retired officer Tom Francois after his home was destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Residents use shovels and dirt to to help put out a file along a park fence during a wind driven wildfire in Orange. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A residential neighborhood destroyed by the Tubbs Fire is seen along Fountaingrove Parkway in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A helicopter drops water on a wind driven wildfire in Orange. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A damaged sign is seen along Highway 12 during the Nuns Fire in Sonoma. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A tree stands amidst smoke and charred vegetation along Highway 12 during the Nuns Fire in Sonoma. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Remains of a burned property is seen along Highway 12 during the Nuns Fire in Sonoma. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A woman pushes a cart of items amidst at the destroyed Journey's End Mobile Home Park during the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A Cal Fire firefighter sprays water onto a damaged structure during the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A water heater stands amidst remains of a home destroyed by the Nuns Fire along Napa Road in Sonoma. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A firefighter works to put out hot spots on a fast moving wind driven wildfire in Orange. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Burnt structures are seen along Highway 121 during the Nuns Fire in Sonoma. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A DC-10 aircraft drops fire retardant on a wind driven wildfire in Orange. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Burnt structures are seen at the historic Stornetta Dairy along Highway 121 during the Nuns Fire along Napa Road in Sonoma. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A police officer wears a mask for protection as he watches a wind driven wildfire in Orange. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A burnt vehicle is see along Napa Road during the Nuns Fire in Sonoma. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Next Slideshows
Faces of the Rohingya
More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
California wildfire aftermath from above
Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.
Protests over Kenya's cancelled election
Opposition protests in Kenya against a looming presidential vote re-run.
Humans of Iran
A glimpse at the lives of ordinary men and women in Iran.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Kim Jong Nam murder suspects return to scene of crime
The two women accused of murdering the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un return to the airport in Kuala Lumpur.
Inside the Rohingya refugee camps
Some 800,000 Rohingya refugees who fled violence in Myanmar are now living in makeshift settlements in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, according to the United Nations.
Lighting the Olympic torch
The flame for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics is lit in Olympia, Greece.
Battle for besieged Philippine city ends
The Philippines announced the end of five months of military operations in a southern city held by pro-Islamic State rebels.
French forces fight insurgency in Mali
France intervened in Mali to ward off an offensive by Islamist militants in 2012, and 4,000 of its troops remain in the region as part of Operation Barkhane.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Parade of the skeletons
People dress up as Catrina, a Mexican character known as "The Elegant Death", ahead of Day of the Dead in Mexico City.
Quinceanera for kids with cancer
Teenaged girls with cancer celebrate turning 15 years old with a group birthday bash in Nicaragua.