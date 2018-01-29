Thousands homeless after Kenya slum fire
A resident reacts as he attempts to extinguish a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slums in the Southlands estate of Nairobi, Kenya. A fire in Nairobi's Kijiji slum has left around 6,000 residents homeless, according to local media. REUTERS/Thomas...more
Residents attempt to extinguish a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slums in the Southlands estate of Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A resident reacts after running out of water as they attempt to extinguish a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slum in Southlands estate of Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Residents gather near their salvaged belongings as their houses burn in a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slums in the Southlands estate of Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Residents attempt to extinguish a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slums in the Southlands estate of Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A resident attempts to extinguish a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slums in the Southlands estate of Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Residents watch as their houses burn in a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slums in the Southlands estate of Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A resident attempts to extinguish a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slums in Southlands estate of Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A resident attempts to extinguish a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slums in the Southlands estate of Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Residents react after running out of water as they attempt to extinguish a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slums in the Southlands estate of Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Residents pour water as they attempt to extinguish a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slum in Southlands estate of Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A resident watches as houses burn in a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slums in the Southlands estate of Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A resident attempts to salvage belongings as houses burn in a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slums in the Southlands estate of Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A resident stands gather near her salvaged belongings as their houses burn in a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slums in Southlands estate of Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Residents react after running out of water as they attempt to extinguish a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slums in the Southlands estate of Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A resident stands near her salvaged belongings as houses burn in a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slums in the Southlands estate of Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Residents gather near their salvaged belongings as their houses burn in a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slums in the Southlands estate of Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
