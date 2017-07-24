Thousands protest Polish court overhaul
Police officers detain people during a protest next to the Law and Justice party headquarters in Warsaw. Agencja Gazeta/Kuba Atys/via REUTERS
People attend a protest against judicial reforms in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
People gather in front of the Supreme Court during a protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Former Polish President Lech Walesa attends a protest against supreme court legislation in Gdansk. Agencja Gazeta/Renata Dabrowska via REUTERS
People gather in front of the Supreme Court during a protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
People protest next to the Law and Justice party headquarters in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
People attend a protest against judicial reforms in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
People gather in front of the Presidential Palace during a protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Poland's President Andrzej Duda speaks during his media announcement about Supreme Court legislation at Presidential Palace in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
People gather in front of the Supreme Court during a protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
People gather in front of the Supreme Court during a protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
People gather in front of the Supreme Court during a protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
People gather during a protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Poznan. Agencja Gazeta/Lukasz Cynalewski via REUTERS
People protest against supreme court legislation in Wroclaw. Agencja Gazeta/Mieczyslaw Michalak/via REUTERS
A woman lights a candle in front of the Parliament building during a protest against supreme court legislation in Warsaw. Agencja Gazeta/Dawid Zuchowicz via REUTERS
People protest against Supreme Court legislation in Wroclaw. The text reads "Free courts". Agencja Gazeta/ Kornelia Glowacka-Wolf/via REUTERS
A protester is detained by the police during a demonstration against the Supreme Court legislation in Poznan. Agencja GazetaPrzemek Wierzchowsk/via REUTERS
People protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Krakow. Agencja Gazeta/Jakub Porzyck/via REUTERS
A man holds a candle during a protest against supreme court legislation in Warsaw. Agencja Gazeta/Dawid Zuchowicz via REUTERS
Marek Suski of Law and Justice (PiS) (C) party scuffles with Miroslaw Suchon (2nd L) of Modern party (.Nowoczesna) as Michal Szczerba of Civic Platform party (PO) (L) holds up a copy of the Polish Constitution during voting on the opposition's...more
