Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Jul 25, 2017 | 12:25am IST

Thousands protest Polish court overhaul

Police officers detain people during a protest next to the Law and Justice party headquarters in Warsaw. Agencja Gazeta/Kuba Atys/via REUTERS

Police officers detain people during a protest next to the Law and Justice party headquarters in Warsaw. Agencja Gazeta/Kuba Atys/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
Police officers detain people during a protest next to the Law and Justice party headquarters in Warsaw. Agencja Gazeta/Kuba Atys/via REUTERS
Close
1 / 20
People attend a protest against judicial reforms in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

People attend a protest against judicial reforms in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
People attend a protest against judicial reforms in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
2 / 20
People gather in front of the Supreme Court during a protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

People gather in front of the Supreme Court during a protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
People gather in front of the Supreme Court during a protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
3 / 20
Former Polish President Lech Walesa attends a protest against supreme court legislation in Gdansk. Agencja Gazeta/Renata Dabrowska via REUTERS

Former Polish President Lech Walesa attends a protest against supreme court legislation in Gdansk. Agencja Gazeta/Renata Dabrowska via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
Former Polish President Lech Walesa attends a protest against supreme court legislation in Gdansk. Agencja Gazeta/Renata Dabrowska via REUTERS
Close
4 / 20
People gather in front of the Supreme Court during a protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

People gather in front of the Supreme Court during a protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
People gather in front of the Supreme Court during a protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
5 / 20
People protest next to the Law and Justice party headquarters in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

People protest next to the Law and Justice party headquarters in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
People protest next to the Law and Justice party headquarters in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
6 / 20
People attend a protest against judicial reforms in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

People attend a protest against judicial reforms in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
People attend a protest against judicial reforms in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
7 / 20
People gather in front of the Presidential Palace during a protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

People gather in front of the Presidential Palace during a protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
People gather in front of the Presidential Palace during a protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
8 / 20
Poland's President Andrzej Duda speaks during his media announcement about Supreme Court legislation at Presidential Palace in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Poland's President Andrzej Duda speaks during his media announcement about Supreme Court legislation at Presidential Palace in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
Poland's President Andrzej Duda speaks during his media announcement about Supreme Court legislation at Presidential Palace in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
9 / 20
People gather in front of the Supreme Court during a protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

People gather in front of the Supreme Court during a protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
People gather in front of the Supreme Court during a protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
10 / 20
People gather in front of the Supreme Court during a protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

People gather in front of the Supreme Court during a protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Sunday, July 23, 2017
People gather in front of the Supreme Court during a protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
11 / 20
People gather in front of the Supreme Court during a protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

People gather in front of the Supreme Court during a protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
People gather in front of the Supreme Court during a protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
12 / 20
People gather during a protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Poznan. Agencja Gazeta/Lukasz Cynalewski via REUTERS

People gather during a protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Poznan. Agencja Gazeta/Lukasz Cynalewski via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
People gather during a protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Poznan. Agencja Gazeta/Lukasz Cynalewski via REUTERS
Close
13 / 20
People protest against supreme court legislation in Wroclaw. Agencja Gazeta/Mieczyslaw Michalak/via REUTERS

People protest against supreme court legislation in Wroclaw. Agencja Gazeta/Mieczyslaw Michalak/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
People protest against supreme court legislation in Wroclaw. Agencja Gazeta/Mieczyslaw Michalak/via REUTERS
Close
14 / 20
A woman lights a candle in front of the Parliament building during a protest against supreme court legislation in Warsaw. Agencja Gazeta/Dawid Zuchowicz via REUTERS

A woman lights a candle in front of the Parliament building during a protest against supreme court legislation in Warsaw. Agencja Gazeta/Dawid Zuchowicz via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
A woman lights a candle in front of the Parliament building during a protest against supreme court legislation in Warsaw. Agencja Gazeta/Dawid Zuchowicz via REUTERS
Close
15 / 20
People protest against Supreme Court legislation in Wroclaw. The text reads "Free courts". Agencja Gazeta/ Kornelia Glowacka-Wolf/via REUTERS

People protest against Supreme Court legislation in Wroclaw. The text reads "Free courts". Agencja Gazeta/ Kornelia Glowacka-Wolf/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
People protest against Supreme Court legislation in Wroclaw. The text reads "Free courts". Agencja Gazeta/ Kornelia Glowacka-Wolf/via REUTERS
Close
16 / 20
A protester is detained by the police during a demonstration against the Supreme Court legislation in Poznan. Agencja GazetaPrzemek Wierzchowsk/via REUTERS

A protester is detained by the police during a demonstration against the Supreme Court legislation in Poznan. Agencja GazetaPrzemek Wierzchowsk/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
A protester is detained by the police during a demonstration against the Supreme Court legislation in Poznan. Agencja GazetaPrzemek Wierzchowsk/via REUTERS
Close
17 / 20
People protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Krakow. Agencja Gazeta/Jakub Porzyck/via REUTERS

People protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Krakow. Agencja Gazeta/Jakub Porzyck/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
People protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Krakow. Agencja Gazeta/Jakub Porzyck/via REUTERS
Close
18 / 20
A man holds a candle during a protest against supreme court legislation in Warsaw. Agencja Gazeta/Dawid Zuchowicz via REUTERS

A man holds a candle during a protest against supreme court legislation in Warsaw. Agencja Gazeta/Dawid Zuchowicz via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
A man holds a candle during a protest against supreme court legislation in Warsaw. Agencja Gazeta/Dawid Zuchowicz via REUTERS
Close
19 / 20
Marek Suski of Law and Justice (PiS) (C) party scuffles with Miroslaw Suchon (2nd L) of Modern party (.Nowoczesna) as Michal Szczerba of Civic Platform party (PO) (L) holds up a copy of the Polish Constitution during voting on the opposition's amendments to the bill that calls for an overhaul of the Supreme Court in Warsaw. Agencja Gazeta/Adam Stepien/via REUTERS

Marek Suski of Law and Justice (PiS) (C) party scuffles with Miroslaw Suchon (2nd L) of Modern party (.Nowoczesna) as Michal Szczerba of Civic Platform party (PO) (L) holds up a copy of the Polish Constitution during voting on the opposition's...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
Marek Suski of Law and Justice (PiS) (C) party scuffles with Miroslaw Suchon (2nd L) of Modern party (.Nowoczesna) as Michal Szczerba of Civic Platform party (PO) (L) holds up a copy of the Polish Constitution during voting on the opposition's amendments to the bill that calls for an overhaul of the Supreme Court in Warsaw. Agencja Gazeta/Adam Stepien/via REUTERS
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
England beat India to lift cricket World Cup

England beat India to lift cricket World Cup

Next Slideshows

England beat India to lift cricket World Cup

England beat India to lift cricket World Cup

England beat India by nine runs to win cricket World Cup.

24 Jul 2017
Best of Tour de France

Best of Tour de France

Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France.

24 Jul 2017
India this week

India this week

Our top photos from India this week.

23 Jul 2017
Protests in northern Morocco swell

Protests in northern Morocco swell

Police fire tear gas to scatter hundreds of protesters, part of the biggest wave of demonstrations in the kingdom since Arab Spring-inspired rallies in 2011.

21 Jul 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

At least one person was killed and 34 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.

World Athletics Championships

World Athletics Championships

The world's top athletes compete in London.

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.

Balloons over Bristol

Balloons over Bristol

Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

White House under renovation

White House under renovation

While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast