Today in Sports
Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley is tackled out of bounds against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve is out at second base as Chicago White Sox second baseman Yoan Moncada throws to first base during the ninth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
New Jersey Devils goalie Keith Kinkaid makes a glove save during the second period of the game against the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports
India's captain Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya (R) celebrate the dismissal of Australia's captain Steven Smith during their second one day international match. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez (gestures after hitting a single against the Toronto Blue Jays in the ninth inning at the Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker and Washington Nationals manager Dusty Baker react during a lineup discussion with the umpire crew during the eighth inning at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Marin Cilic of team Europe in action against Frances Tiafoe of team World on the first day of the Laver Cup. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu is called safe on a double during the third inning as Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve attempts to apply a tag at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
India's captain Virat Kohli plays a shot during the second one day international match against Australia. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Detroit Tigers center fielder JaCoby Jones reacts to a high pitch in the second inning against the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Jason Day blasts out of the sand onto the 18th green during the first round of the Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports
Salford Red Devils' Ryan Lannon tackles St Helens' Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook during Super 8s' in Salford, Britain. Action Images/Jason Cairnduff
Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley scores a touchdown against San Francisco 49ers outside linebacker Ray-Ray Armstrong during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Wesley Frazan (top), Douglas (L) of Fluminense, Jose Francisco Cevallos (10) and Anderson Julio (R) of LDU de Quito compete in Quito, Ecuador. REUTERS/Daniel Tapia
Joseph Parker and Hughie Fury pose ahead of the press conference for their match in Manchester, Britain. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
The cap and glove of Minnesota Twins left fielder Eddie Rosario shows support for the people of Puerto Rico after it was hit by Hurricane Maria during the game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY...more
