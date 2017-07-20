Toilet paper brides
A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show in, Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a wedding dress made out of toilet paper during a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Models are pictured backstage wearing wedding dresses made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A designer is pictured backstage fixing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Models present wedding dresses made out of toilet paper during a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a wedding dress made out of toilet paper during a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a wedding dress made out of toilet paper during a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a wedding dress made out of toilet paper during a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a wedding dress made out of toilet paper during a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A designer is pictured backstage fixing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A designer is pictured backstage fixing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
