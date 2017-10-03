Tom Petty: 1950 - 2017
Tom Petty performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl XLII in Glendale, Arizona February 3, 2008. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Tom Petty, wife wife Dana York and daughter, director Adria Petty (L), arrive for the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Tom Petty and wife Dana York pose with their son Dylan (L) at the premiere of the documentary film "Runnin' Down A Dream: Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers" at Warner Bros. studios in Burbank, California October 2, 2007. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Tom Petty performs on stage after being inducted during the 47th Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction ceremony in New York June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Members of the group "Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers" (L-R) Ron Blair, Tom Petty, Benmont Tench and Mike Campbell pose at the premiere of the documentary film "Runnin' Down A Dream: Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers" from director Peter Bogdanovich at...more
Tom Petty speaks to guests after being inducted during the 47th Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction ceremony in New York June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Tom Petty and guitarist Mike Campbell (L) play at halftime of Super Bowl XLII in Glendale, Arizona February 3, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Tom Petty and guitarist Mike Campbell play at halftime of Super Bowl XLII in Glendale, Arizona February 3, 2008. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Tom Petty kisses singer Stevie Nicks as she presents him with the Legend Award at the 2003 Radio Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 27, 2003. REUTERS/Ethan Miller
Tom Petty performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl XLII in Glendale, Arizona, February 3, 2008. REUTERS/Shaun Best
Tom Petty is presented with the Founders Award by musician Jackson Browne (R) and ASCAP President and Chairman Paul Williams at the 31st annual ASCAP Pop Music Awards in Hollywood, California April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers pose during ceremonies honoring them with a star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, April 28, 1999. REUTERS/Rose Prouser
Tom Petty performs with Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters during the "Heineken Amsterjam" concert in New York, August 19, 2006. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Tom Petty and his wife Dana York pose at the 31st annual ASCAP Pop Music Awards in Hollywood, California April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The crowd on the football field reacts as Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers (above) perform during halftime of Super Bowl XLII in Glendale, Arizona February 3, 2008. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Next Slideshows
Yves Saint Laurent's atelier opens as museum
A new museum showcasing the creations of late French couturier Yves Saint Laurent opens in Paris next week, offering visitors an intimate glimpse into his...
Milan Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Milan.
London Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from London.
Emmy red carpet style
Style from the Emmy Awards red carpet.
MORE IN PICTURES
India this week
Our best photos from India this week.
What Islamic State left behind
Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.
Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk
Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.
Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end
Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.
Puerto Rico after Maria
Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.