Top Google searches of 2017
1: HURRICANE IRMA: The Category 5 storm, which struck the Caribbean in September, devastated housing, power supplies and communications, leaving some small islands almost cut off from the world. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
4: SUPER BOWL: Tom Brady was named the game's most valuable player in the New England Patriots� amazing 34-28 come-from-behind, overtime win against the Atlanta Falcons. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
6: MAYWEATHER VS MCGREGOR FIGHT: A ruthless Floyd Mayweather scored a 10th round technical knockout over mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor in the August bout, the American cementing his legacy as an all-time boxing great with his 50th win in...more
7: SOLAR ECLIPSE: Millions of awestruck Americans cast their gaze skyward in August at the extraordinary sight of a total solar eclipse. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
8: HURRICANE HARVEY: The storm hit Corpus Christi in southern Texas in August but took its greatest toll on Houston and areas east of the city. Harvey killed as many as 60 people, dumped more than 50 inches of rain and caused damages estimated as...more
10: FIDGET SPINNER: The spin toy, part stress-reliever, part cure for fidgetiness, swept through middle schools and offices during the peak of its craze. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
