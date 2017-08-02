Training with America's militias

Members of self-described patriot groups and militias run through close quarter combat shooting drills. Morris claims the 3UP is the largest 'patriot' organization in the U.S. today. He estimates 60,000 people claim some kind of affiliation with the group, based off social media and online activity. In response to criticism that 3UP is a hate group or extremist, anti-government organization, Morris says, "Although we disagree philosophically on how the government should be run and the direction of this country is going in, our intention is not some kind of crazed, armed takeover. It's not some kind of movie fantasy revolution that�s going to happen. That's not it." REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

