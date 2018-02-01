Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Feb 2, 2018 | 2:40am IST

Travel chaos in China

Passengers are reflected in the widow of a ticket booth at the Beijing Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in central Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Passengers are reflected in the widow of a ticket booth at the Beijing Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in central Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, February 01, 2018
Passengers are reflected in the widow of a ticket booth at the Beijing Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in central Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
1 / 14
A child cries on a suitcase at Shanghai's Hongqiao Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

A child cries on a suitcase at Shanghai's Hongqiao Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Thursday, February 01, 2018
A child cries on a suitcase at Shanghai's Hongqiao Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
2 / 14
People wait in line to board a train at Nanjing railway station as the travel rush for Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring festival, begins, in Jiangsu province, China. China Daily via REUTERS

People wait in line to board a train at Nanjing railway station as the travel rush for Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring festival, begins, in Jiangsu province, China. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, February 01, 2018
People wait in line to board a train at Nanjing railway station as the travel rush for Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring festival, begins, in Jiangsu province, China. China Daily via REUTERS
Close
3 / 14
Passengers experience a head massage at Shanghai's Hongqiao Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Passengers experience a head massage at Shanghai's Hongqiao Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Thursday, February 01, 2018
Passengers experience a head massage at Shanghai's Hongqiao Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
4 / 14
Members of a SWAT team take positions at the Beijing Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in central Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Members of a SWAT team take positions at the Beijing Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in central Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, February 01, 2018
Members of a SWAT team take positions at the Beijing Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in central Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
5 / 14
A passenger looks at security personnel deployed at the Beijing Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in central Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A passenger looks at security personnel deployed at the Beijing Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in central Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, February 01, 2018
A passenger looks at security personnel deployed at the Beijing Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in central Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
6 / 14
Passengers wait to board trains at Jiaxing railway station, ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring festival, in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Passengers wait to board trains at Jiaxing railway station, ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring festival, in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, February 01, 2018
Passengers wait to board trains at Jiaxing railway station, ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring festival, in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
7 / 14
Bags and suitcases are seen at Shenyang North railway station as people travel ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring festival, in Liaoning province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Bags and suitcases are seen at Shenyang North railway station as people travel ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring festival, in Liaoning province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, February 01, 2018
Bags and suitcases are seen at Shenyang North railway station as people travel ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring festival, in Liaoning province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
8 / 14
A passenger holds her luggage at the Beijing Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in central Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A passenger holds her luggage at the Beijing Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in central Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, February 01, 2018
A passenger holds her luggage at the Beijing Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in central Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
9 / 14
Passengers wait to board trains at Shanghai's Hongqiao Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Passengers wait to board trains at Shanghai's Hongqiao Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Thursday, February 01, 2018
Passengers wait to board trains at Shanghai's Hongqiao Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
10 / 14
Security personnel take position at the Beijing Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in central Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Security personnel take position at the Beijing Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in central Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, February 01, 2018
Security personnel take position at the Beijing Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in central Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
11 / 14
Passengers wait to board trains ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, at Nanjing Railway Station in Jiangsu province, China. China Daily via REUTERS

Passengers wait to board trains ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, at Nanjing Railway Station in Jiangsu province, China. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
Passengers wait to board trains ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, at Nanjing Railway Station in Jiangsu province, China. China Daily via REUTERS
Close
12 / 14
Passengers carry luggage toward the Beijing Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in central Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Passengers carry luggage toward the Beijing Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in central Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, February 01, 2018
Passengers carry luggage toward the Beijing Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in central Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
13 / 14
Passengers wait to board trains ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, at Nanjing Railway Station in Jiangsu province, China. China Daily via REUTERS

Passengers wait to board trains ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, at Nanjing Railway Station in Jiangsu province, China. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
Passengers wait to board trains ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, at Nanjing Railway Station in Jiangsu province, China. China Daily via REUTERS
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
India unveils Budget 2018

India unveils Budget 2018

Next Slideshows

India unveils Budget 2018

India unveils Budget 2018

India's government unveils its 2018-19 budget.

01 Feb 2018
Albania's ruined churches seek salvation

Albania's ruined churches seek salvation

Many old Albanian Orthodox churches and the art they contain lie in ruins due to decades of neglect but experts believe they could attract tourists if they are...

01 Feb 2018
India launches new submarine

India launches new submarine

INS Karanj is India's third Scorpene-class submarine.

31 Jan 2018
As immigration debate rages, 'Dreamers' await their fate

As immigration debate rages, 'Dreamers' await their fate

Reuters speaks to five 'Dreamers' amid a looming March 5 deadline set by Trump to repeal DACA.

31 Jan 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Puerto Rico four months after Maria

Puerto Rico four months after Maria

Signs of devastation from Hurricane Maria are evident across the island, with some 40 percent of the U.S. territory still without power.

Father of victims lunges at Nassar

Father of victims lunges at Nassar

The father of three daughters sexually abused by Larry Nassar lunges at the former USA Gymnastics doctor in court.

Pictures of the month: January

Pictures of the month: January

Our top photos from the past month.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

India this week

India this week

Our best photos from India this week.

Cricket: India vs South Africa Durban ODI

Cricket: India vs South Africa Durban ODI

India beat South Africa in first ODI in Durban.

Super Bowl championship rings

Super Bowl championship rings

Super Bowl championship rings from Super Bowl I to XXXIX.

Rare 'super blue blood moon' eclipse

Rare 'super blue blood moon' eclipse

A unique total lunar eclipse occurs during a blue moon and supermoon.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast