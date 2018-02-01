Travel chaos in China
Passengers are reflected in the widow of a ticket booth at the Beijing Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in central Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A child cries on a suitcase at Shanghai's Hongqiao Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
People wait in line to board a train at Nanjing railway station as the travel rush for Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring festival, begins, in Jiangsu province, China. China Daily via REUTERS
Passengers experience a head massage at Shanghai's Hongqiao Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Members of a SWAT team take positions at the Beijing Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in central Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A passenger looks at security personnel deployed at the Beijing Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in central Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Passengers wait to board trains at Jiaxing railway station, ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring festival, in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Bags and suitcases are seen at Shenyang North railway station as people travel ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring festival, in Liaoning province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A passenger holds her luggage at the Beijing Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in central Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Passengers wait to board trains at Shanghai's Hongqiao Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Security personnel take position at the Beijing Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in central Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Passengers wait to board trains ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, at Nanjing Railway Station in Jiangsu province, China. China Daily via REUTERS
Passengers carry luggage toward the Beijing Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in central Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Passengers wait to board trains ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, at Nanjing Railway Station in Jiangsu province, China. China Daily via REUTERS
