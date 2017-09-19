Trump addresses U.N. General Assembly
President Donald Trump addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
President Donald Trump steps up to deliver his address to the United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump arrives to addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
President Donald Trump is invited to the podium by a protocol officer before addressing the 72nd United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
President Donald Trump returns to his seat after delivering his address to the United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
North Korea's Ambassador to the U.N., Ja Song Nam, leaves his seat prior to the arrival of President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
The seats of the North Korean delegation (L) lie empty as President Donald Trump addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
An interpreter works as President Donald Trump addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
President Donald Trump is shown on a large screen. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
President Donald Trump returns to his seat after delivering his address. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. President Donald Trump (R) arrives to address the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
