Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Sep 19, 2017 | 10:20pm IST

Trump addresses U.N. General Assembly

President Donald Trump addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

President Donald Trump addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, September 19, 2017
President Donald Trump addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
1 / 19
President Donald Trump steps up to deliver his address to the United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Donald Trump steps up to deliver his address to the United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, September 19, 2017
President Donald Trump steps up to deliver his address to the United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
2 / 19
President Donald Trump arrives to addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

President Donald Trump arrives to addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, September 19, 2017
President Donald Trump arrives to addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
3 / 19
President Donald Trump is invited to the podium by a protocol officer before addressing the 72nd United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

President Donald Trump is invited to the podium by a protocol officer before addressing the 72nd United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, September 19, 2017
President Donald Trump is invited to the podium by a protocol officer before addressing the 72nd United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
4 / 19
President Donald Trump returns to his seat after delivering his address to the United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Donald Trump returns to his seat after delivering his address to the United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, September 19, 2017
President Donald Trump returns to his seat after delivering his address to the United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
5 / 19
North Korea's Ambassador to the U.N., Ja Song Nam, leaves his seat prior to the arrival of President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

North Korea's Ambassador to the U.N., Ja Song Nam, leaves his seat prior to the arrival of President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, September 19, 2017
North Korea's Ambassador to the U.N., Ja Song Nam, leaves his seat prior to the arrival of President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
6 / 19
President Donald Trump addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

President Donald Trump addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, September 19, 2017
President Donald Trump addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
7 / 19
President Donald Trump addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

President Donald Trump addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, September 19, 2017
President Donald Trump addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
8 / 19
President Donald Trump addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

President Donald Trump addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, September 19, 2017
President Donald Trump addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
9 / 19
The seats of the North Korean delegation (L) lie empty as President Donald Trump addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The seats of the North Korean delegation (L) lie empty as President Donald Trump addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, September 19, 2017
The seats of the North Korean delegation (L) lie empty as President Donald Trump addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
10 / 19
An interpreter works as President Donald Trump addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

An interpreter works as President Donald Trump addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, September 19, 2017
An interpreter works as President Donald Trump addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
11 / 19
President Donald Trump addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

President Donald Trump addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, September 19, 2017
President Donald Trump addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
12 / 19
President Donald Trump addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

President Donald Trump addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, September 19, 2017
President Donald Trump addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
13 / 19
President Donald Trump addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

President Donald Trump addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, September 19, 2017
President Donald Trump addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
14 / 19
President Donald Trump is shown on a large screen. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

President Donald Trump is shown on a large screen. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, September 19, 2017
President Donald Trump is shown on a large screen. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
15 / 19
President Donald Trump addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Donald Trump addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, September 19, 2017
President Donald Trump addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
16 / 19
President Donald Trump addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

President Donald Trump addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, September 19, 2017
President Donald Trump addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
17 / 19
President Donald Trump returns to his seat after delivering his address. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Donald Trump returns to his seat after delivering his address. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, September 19, 2017
President Donald Trump returns to his seat after delivering his address. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
18 / 19
U.S. President Donald Trump (R) arrives to address the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

U.S. President Donald Trump (R) arrives to address the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, September 19, 2017
U.S. President Donald Trump (R) arrives to address the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Florida Keys devastated by Irma

Florida Keys devastated by Irma

Next Slideshows

Florida Keys devastated by Irma

Florida Keys devastated by Irma

Officials say 25 percent of homes were destroyed and 65 percent suffered major damage when Irma barreled ashore in the Florida Keys.

19 Sep 2017
North Korea's missile program

North Korea's missile program

Inside the evolution of North Korea's secretive missile program.

19 Sep 2017
Emmy red carpet style

Emmy red carpet style

Style from the Emmy Awards red carpet.

18 Sep 2017
Best of Emmys

Best of Emmys

Highlights from the Emmy Awards.

18 Sep 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

India this week

India this week

Our best photos from India this week.

What Islamic State left behind

What Islamic State left behind

Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Puerto Rico after Maria

Puerto Rico after Maria

Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast