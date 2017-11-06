Edition:
Trump in Asia

President Trump pours fish food out as Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe looks on while they were feeding carps before their working lunch at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, November 06, 2017
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe empties his box of koi food at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, November 06, 2017
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President Trump share toasts during an official dinner at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, November 06, 2017
White House Communications Director Hope Hicks attends an official dinner at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, November 06, 2017
Wooden boxes with the first course sit at each place before an official dinner at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, November 06, 2017
Waiters stand by to begin service during an official dinner at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, November 06, 2017
President Trump waves to an attendee at an official dinner at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, November 06, 2017
Melania Trump and Japan's first lady Akie Abe visit Kyobashi Tsukiji elementary school in Tokyo. REUTERS/Ma Ping/Pool

Reuters / Monday, November 06, 2017
President Trump shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as they meet abductees and families of abductees by North Korea in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kimimasa Mayama/Pool

Reuters / Monday, November 06, 2017
President Trump shakes hands with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a news conference at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kiyoshi Ota/Pool

Reuters / Monday, November 06, 2017
Melania Trump shows her calligraphy with Akie Abe, wife of Japanese prime minister, while attending a calligraphy class of 4th graders at the Kyobashi Tsukiji elementary school in Tokyo. Melania and Akie wrote characters together meaning "Peace". REUTERS/Toshifumi Kitamura/Pool

Reuters / Monday, November 06, 2017
President Trump and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hold hats they signed, reading "Donald & Shinzo Make Alliance Even Greater" before lunch and a round of golf. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, November 05, 2017
President Trump puts on a U.S. Pacific Air Forces bomber jacket before delivering remarks to members of the U.S. military at Yokota Air Base in Japan. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, November 05, 2017
President Trump greets members of the U.S. military at Yokota Air Base. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, November 05, 2017
Melania Trump and Akie Abe pose for photo at Mikimoto Pearl head shop in Tokyo's Ginza district. REUTERS/David Mareuil/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, November 05, 2017
President Trump and his wife Melania are welcomed by Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe with a dinner at Ginza Ukai Tei in Tokyo. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, November 05, 2017
Police officers hold people inside shops as President Trump, Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and their wives eat dinner nearby at Ginza Ukai Tei in Tokyo. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, November 05, 2017
President Trump and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe greet people as they play a round of golf at Kasumigaseki Country Club. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, November 05, 2017
Melania Trump poses with Japan's first lady Akie Abe, alongside Ama divers, during their visit to the Mikimoto Pearl head shop in Tokyo's Ginza district. REUTERS/Katsumi Kasahara/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, November 05, 2017
President Trump delivers remarks to members of the U.S. military at Yokota Air Base. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, November 05, 2017
President Trump departs after a round of golf with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Kasumigaseki Country Club. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, November 05, 2017
President Trump holds a hat he and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe signed, reading "Donald & Shinzo Make Alliance Even Greater" before lunch and a round of golf. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, November 05, 2017
President Trump and his wife Melania depart after a dinner with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie Abe at a restaurant in Tokyo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Sunday, November 05, 2017
President Trump concludes remarks to members of the U.S. military at Yokota Air Base. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, November 05, 2017
President Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe wave to reporters after they signed hats. REUTERS/Frank Robichon/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, November 05, 2017
President Trump is greeted by Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Kasumigaseki Country Club. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, November 05, 2017
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive on Air Force One at U.S. Air Force Yokota base in Fussa, on the outskirts of Tokyo. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, November 05, 2017
President Trump flies via Marine One helicopter over the Tokyo suburbs. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, November 05, 2017
