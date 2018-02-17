Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Feb 17, 2018 | 7:55am IST

Trump visits Parkland, Florida

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump visit with Dr. Igor Nichiporenko, trauma surgeon at Broward Health North Hospital in the wake of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Pompano Beach, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump visit with Dr. Igor Nichiporenko, trauma surgeon at Broward Health North Hospital in the wake of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Pompano Beach, Florida, February 16, 2018....more

Reuters / Saturday, February 17, 2018
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump visit with Dr. Igor Nichiporenko, trauma surgeon at Broward Health North Hospital in the wake of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Pompano Beach, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
1 / 10
President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Rick Scott visit with law enforcement at the Broward County Sheriff's Office in the wake of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Rick Scott visit with law enforcement at the Broward County Sheriff's Office in the wake of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Eric...more

Reuters / Saturday, February 17, 2018
President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Rick Scott visit with law enforcement at the Broward County Sheriff's Office in the wake of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
2 / 10
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump visit with Dr. Igor Nichiporenko, trauma surgeon at Broward Health North Hospital in the wake of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Pompano Beach, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump visit with Dr. Igor Nichiporenko, trauma surgeon at Broward Health North Hospital in the wake of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Pompano Beach, Florida, February 16, 2018....more

Reuters / Saturday, February 17, 2018
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump visit with Dr. Igor Nichiporenko, trauma surgeon at Broward Health North Hospital in the wake of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Pompano Beach, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
3 / 10
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visit with law enforcement at the Broward County Sheriff's Office in the wake of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Pompano Beach, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visit with law enforcement at the Broward County Sheriff's Office in the wake of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Pompano Beach, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Eric...more

Reuters / Saturday, February 17, 2018
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visit with law enforcement at the Broward County Sheriff's Office in the wake of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Pompano Beach, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
4 / 10
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visit with law enforcement at the Broward County Sheriff's Office in the wake of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visit with law enforcement at the Broward County Sheriff's Office in the wake of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Eric...more

Reuters / Saturday, February 17, 2018
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visit with law enforcement at the Broward County Sheriff's Office in the wake of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
5 / 10
President Donald Trump shakes hands with Officer Mike Leonard of the Coconut Creek Police Department at the Broward County Sheriff's Office in the wake of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Officer Mike Leonard of the Coconut Creek Police Department at the Broward County Sheriff's Office in the wake of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, February 16,...more

Reuters / Saturday, February 17, 2018
President Donald Trump shakes hands with Officer Mike Leonard of the Coconut Creek Police Department at the Broward County Sheriff's Office in the wake of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
6 / 10
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump visit with medical staff of Broward Health North Hospital in the wake of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Pompano Beach, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump visit with medical staff of Broward Health North Hospital in the wake of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Pompano Beach, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Saturday, February 17, 2018
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump visit with medical staff of Broward Health North Hospital in the wake of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Pompano Beach, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
7 / 10
President Donald Trump meets with law enforcement at the Broward County Sheriff's Office in the wake of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

President Donald Trump meets with law enforcement at the Broward County Sheriff's Office in the wake of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Saturday, February 17, 2018
President Donald Trump meets with law enforcement at the Broward County Sheriff's Office in the wake of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
8 / 10
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visit with law enforcement at the Broward County Sheriff's Office in the wake of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Pompano Beach, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visit with law enforcement at the Broward County Sheriff's Office in the wake of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Pompano Beach, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Eric...more

Reuters / Saturday, February 17, 2018
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visit with law enforcement at the Broward County Sheriff's Office in the wake of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Pompano Beach, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
9 / 10
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump disembark Air Force One in West Palm Beach, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump disembark Air Force One in West Palm Beach, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Saturday, February 17, 2018
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump disembark Air Force One in West Palm Beach, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Mass shooting at Florida high school

Mass shooting at Florida high school

Next Slideshows

Mass shooting at Florida high school

Mass shooting at Florida high school

A shooter opened fire at a Florida high school, killing multiple people and sending hundreds of students fleeing into the streets before being taken into...

17 Feb 2018
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

17 Feb 2018
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 7

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 7

Highlights from day seven of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

17 Feb 2018
Art of the skeleton helmet

Art of the skeleton helmet

Designs on the skeleton track at the Winter Olympics.

16 Feb 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Mourning after Florida mass shooting

Mourning after Florida mass shooting

Funerals, vigils and prayers after a shooting rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida left 17 dead.

Best of the BAFTAs

Best of the BAFTAs

Winners and the red carpet at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards.

Gold medal winners in Pyeongchang

Gold medal winners in Pyeongchang

Winning gold at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Pyeongchang fans

Pyeongchang fans

Face painting, flags and fun at the Winter Olympics.

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 9

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 9

Highlights from day nine of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

The Trudeaus visit India

The Trudeaus visit India

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is on a week-long visit to India.

India this week

India this week

Our best photos from around the country this week.

London Fashion Week

London Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from London.

Mexico helicopter crashes in wake of earthquake

Mexico helicopter crashes in wake of earthquake

At least 13 people on the ground, including three children, were killed when a Mexican military helicopter carrying top officials surveying damages from an earthquake crashed in a small town in the southern state of Oaxaca.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast