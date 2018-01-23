Edition:
Turkish forces push into Syria

A Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighter holds a makeshift Turkish flag as he patrols on a road near Azaz, Syria. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighter holds a makeshift Turkish flag as he patrols on a road near Azaz, Syria. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Sunday, January 21, 2018
A Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighter holds a makeshift Turkish flag as he patrols on a road near Azaz, Syria. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are seen near Mount Barsaya, northeast of Afrin, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are seen near Mount Barsaya, northeast of Afrin, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Tuesday, January 23, 2018
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are seen near Mount Barsaya, northeast of Afrin, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A Turkish military tank is seen near Mount Barsaya, northeast of Afrin, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A Turkish military tank is seen near Mount Barsaya, northeast of Afrin, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Tuesday, January 23, 2018
A Turkish military tank is seen near Mount Barsaya, northeast of Afrin, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A military weapon is seen on the back of a pick-up truck near Mount Barsaya, northeast of Afrin, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A military weapon is seen on the back of a pick-up truck near Mount Barsaya, northeast of Afrin, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Tuesday, January 23, 2018
A military weapon is seen on the back of a pick-up truck near Mount Barsaya, northeast of Afrin, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are seen near Mount Barsaya, northeast of Afrin, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are seen near Mount Barsaya, northeast of Afrin, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Tuesday, January 23, 2018
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are seen near Mount Barsaya, northeast of Afrin, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A Turkish army howitzer takes position on the Turkish-Syrian border in Hatay province, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A Turkish army howitzer takes position on the Turkish-Syrian border in Hatay province, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Tuesday, January 23, 2018
A Turkish army howitzer takes position on the Turkish-Syrian border in Hatay province, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Turkish forces are seen near Mount Barsaya, northeast of Afrin, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Turkish forces are seen near Mount Barsaya, northeast of Afrin, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Tuesday, January 23, 2018
Turkish forces are seen near Mount Barsaya, northeast of Afrin, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Smoke rises from the Syria's Afrin region, as it is pictured from near the Turkish town of Hassa, on the Turkish-Syrian border in Hatay province, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Smoke rises from the Syria's Afrin region, as it is pictured from near the Turkish town of Hassa, on the Turkish-Syrian border in Hatay province, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Saturday, January 20, 2018
Smoke rises from the Syria's Afrin region, as it is pictured from near the Turkish town of Hassa, on the Turkish-Syrian border in Hatay province, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Police forensic experts examine a building which was damaged after a rocket fired from Syria landed nearby, in the border town of Kilis, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Police forensic experts examine a building which was damaged after a rocket fired from Syria landed nearby, in the border town of Kilis, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
Police forensic experts examine a building which was damaged after a rocket fired from Syria landed nearby, in the border town of Kilis, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Turkish military armoured vehicles arrive at a border village near the town of Hassa in Hatay province, Turkey. Baris Kadirhan/Depo Photos via REUTERS

Turkish military armoured vehicles arrive at a border village near the town of Hassa in Hatay province, Turkey. Baris Kadirhan/Depo Photos via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, January 21, 2018
Turkish military armoured vehicles arrive at a border village near the town of Hassa in Hatay province, Turkey. Baris Kadirhan/Depo Photos via REUTERS
Boys stand in front of a building which was hit by rockets fired from Syria, in the border town of Reyhanli in Hatay province, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Boys stand in front of a building which was hit by rockets fired from Syria, in the border town of Reyhanli in Hatay province, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
Boys stand in front of a building which was hit by rockets fired from Syria, in the border town of Reyhanli in Hatay province, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are seen at a training camp in Azaz, Syria. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are seen at a training camp in Azaz, Syria. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Sunday, January 21, 2018
Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are seen at a training camp in Azaz, Syria. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A Turkish military convoy arrives at a village on the Turkish-Syrian border in Kilis province, Turkey. REUTERS/Stringer

A Turkish military convoy arrives at a village on the Turkish-Syrian border in Kilis province, Turkey. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, January 21, 2018
A Turkish military convoy arrives at a village on the Turkish-Syrian border in Kilis province, Turkey. REUTERS/Stringer
A building which was hit by rockets fired from Syria, is seen in the Turkish border town of Kilis, Turkey. Can Erok/Dogan News Agency via REUTERS

A building which was hit by rockets fired from Syria, is seen in the Turkish border town of Kilis, Turkey. Can Erok/Dogan News Agency via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, January 21, 2018
A building which was hit by rockets fired from Syria, is seen in the Turkish border town of Kilis, Turkey. Can Erok/Dogan News Agency via REUTERS
Riot police block the entrance of pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) office in order to prevent party members to go out for a demonstration in the southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Riot police block the entrance of pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) office in order to prevent party members to go out for a demonstration in the southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Sunday, January 21, 2018
Riot police block the entrance of pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) office in order to prevent party members to go out for a demonstration in the southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Riot police detain a demonstrator during a protest against Turkey's military operation in Syria's Afrin region, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Riot police detain a demonstrator during a protest against Turkey's military operation in Syria's Afrin region, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Sunday, January 21, 2018
Riot police detain a demonstrator during a protest against Turkey's military operation in Syria's Afrin region, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighter stands guard in Azaz, Syria. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighter stands guard in Azaz, Syria. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Sunday, January 21, 2018
A Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighter stands guard in Azaz, Syria. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are seen at a training camp in Azaz, Syria. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are seen at a training camp in Azaz, Syria. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Sunday, January 21, 2018
Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are seen at a training camp in Azaz, Syria. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Men hold up the sign of Turkish Cypriot newspaper Afrika, which was attacked by supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Monday over the newspaper's headlines criticising the Turkish army's campaign in Afrin in northern Syria, in the Turkish-administered northern part of Nicosia, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Men hold up the sign of Turkish Cypriot newspaper Afrika, which was attacked by supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Monday over the newspaper�s headlines criticising the Turkish army�s campaign in Afrin in northern Syria, in the...more

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
Men hold up the sign of Turkish Cypriot newspaper Afrika, which was attacked by supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Monday over the newspaper�s headlines criticising the Turkish army�s campaign in Afrin in northern Syria, in the Turkish-administered northern part of Nicosia, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
Turkish soldiers are seen near the town of Hassa on the Turkish-Syrian border in Hatay province, Turkey. Caglar Ozturk/Dogan News Agency via REUTERS

Turkish soldiers are seen near the town of Hassa on the Turkish-Syrian border in Hatay province, Turkey. Caglar Ozturk/Dogan News Agency via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, January 21, 2018
Turkish soldiers are seen near the town of Hassa on the Turkish-Syrian border in Hatay province, Turkey. Caglar Ozturk/Dogan News Agency via REUTERS
A Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighter takes up position near Menagh, Syria. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighter takes up position near Menagh, Syria. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Sunday, January 21, 2018
A Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighter takes up position near Menagh, Syria. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighters on a truck leave from a training camp in Azaz, Syria. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighters on a truck leave from a training camp in Azaz, Syria. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Sunday, January 21, 2018
Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighters on a truck leave from a training camp in Azaz, Syria. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are seen at a training camp in Azaz, Syria. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are seen at a training camp in Azaz, Syria. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Sunday, January 21, 2018
Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are seen at a training camp in Azaz, Syria. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighters on trucks leave from a training camp in Azaz, Syria. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighters on trucks leave from a training camp in Azaz, Syria. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Sunday, January 21, 2018
Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighters on trucks leave from a training camp in Azaz, Syria. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighter is seen in a village on the Turkish-Syrian border in Gaziantep province, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighter is seen in a village on the Turkish-Syrian border in Gaziantep province, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
A Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighter is seen in a village on the Turkish-Syrian border in Gaziantep province, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
