Ultra-Orthodox protest Israeli military service

A driver argues with ultra-Orthodox Jewish men as they protest against the detention of members of their community who failed to report to a military recruiting office, in Jerusalem. The placard in Hebrew reads, "Fans of those imprisoned from the...more

A driver argues with ultra-Orthodox Jewish men as they protest against the detention of members of their community who failed to report to a military recruiting office, in Jerusalem. The placard in Hebrew reads, "Fans of those imprisoned from the Torah world". REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Close