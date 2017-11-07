UNESCO town in Vietnam under water
A woman wades through a submerged street at the UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi An after typhoon Damrey hits Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
People stand on the roof of their house along submerged street in the UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi An after typhoon Damrey hits Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
People ride boats past houses submerged by Typhoon Damrey in the UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi An, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
People ride a boat along submerged houses in UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi An after typhoon Damrey hits Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
A bridge is seen on the overflowing Thu Bon river in UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi An after typhoon Damrey hits Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
People travel on a boat along submerged by Typhoon Damrey houses in the UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi An, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
Women wade along submerged by Typhoon Damrey houses in the UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi An, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
People sit on a boat at a flooded by Typhoon Damrey street in the UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi An, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
Japanese Bridge is seen along a flooded street in UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi An after typhoon Damrey hits Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
A man wades along a flooded by Typhoon Damrey street in the UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi An, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
People ride a boat along a flooded by Typhoon Damrey street in the UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi An, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
A man wades with a gas tank along submerged by Typhoon Damrey houses in the UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
Motorbikes are seen along a flooded street at the UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi An after typhoon Damrey hits Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
A man rides a boat along the overflowing Thu Bon river in UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi An after typhoon Damrey hits Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
A woman wades along submerged by Typhoon Damrey houses in the UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi An, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
Next Slideshows
Mass shooting at Texas church
A gunman entered the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas and opened fire, killing at least 26 people and wounding 20 others.
Belgian royals visit India
Belgium's King Philippe and Queen Mathilde are on an official trip to India.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than 600,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
Chaotic migrant rescue in Libya
At least five African migrants died and more were missing off western Libya after a boat carrying about 140 people capsized and then some migrants refused...
MORE IN PICTURES
Victims of the Texas church shooting
The names and faces of those killed in the mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.
Smog engulfs New Delhi
Smog engulfs New Delhi
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Fog forces Trump to cancel secret trip to DMZ
President Trump's secret attempt to visit the heavily fortified demilitarized zone is defeated by fog and mist.
Trump in Asia
Inside President Trump's five-country Asian trip.
The day Trump won
A look back at November 8, 2016, the day Donald Trump was elected president of the United States.
Mourning in Texas
Vigils and prayers following the deadliest mass shooting in Texas history.
100 years since Russian Revolution
Parades and events mark a century since the Bolshevik revolution that led to the rise of the Soviet Union.
Mass shooting at Texas church
A gunman entered the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas and opened fire, killing at least 26 people and wounding 20 others.