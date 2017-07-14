Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Jul 14, 2017 | 9:55pm IST

Unlikely animal friendships

A leopard cub is seen suckling on a lioness in the Ngorongoro Conservation Area, Tanzania, in this handout picture taken July 11, 2017. The lioness, known locally as "Nosikitok", is well known to scientists as she is radio-collared and monitored by KopeLion, a Tanzanian conservation NGO supported by Panthera. Joop Van Der Linde/Panthera/Handout via REUTERS

A leopard cub is seen suckling on a lioness in the Ngorongoro Conservation Area, Tanzania, in this handout picture taken July 11, 2017. The lioness, known locally as "Nosikitok", is well known to scientists as she is radio-collared and monitored by...more

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
A leopard cub is seen suckling on a lioness in the Ngorongoro Conservation Area, Tanzania, in this handout picture taken July 11, 2017. The lioness, known locally as "Nosikitok", is well known to scientists as she is radio-collared and monitored by KopeLion, a Tanzanian conservation NGO supported by Panthera. Joop Van Der Linde/Panthera/Handout via REUTERS
Close
1 / 21
Dairy cows nuzzle a barn cat as they wait to be milked at a farm in Granby, Quebec July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Dairy cows nuzzle a barn cat as they wait to be milked at a farm in Granby, Quebec July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
Dairy cows nuzzle a barn cat as they wait to be milked at a farm in Granby, Quebec July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
2 / 21
A mouse rides on the back of a frog in floodwaters in the northern Indian city Lucknow June 30, 2006. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

A mouse rides on the back of a frog in floodwaters in the northern Indian city Lucknow June 30, 2006. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Reuters / Friday, June 30, 2006
A mouse rides on the back of a frog in floodwaters in the northern Indian city Lucknow June 30, 2006. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
Close
3 / 21
A dog feeds four newborn tiger cubs and a puppy at Xixiakou Wild Animal Protection Zone in Rongcheng, Shandong province, China June 14, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

A dog feeds four newborn tiger cubs and a puppy at Xixiakou Wild Animal Protection Zone in Rongcheng, Shandong province, China June 14, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
A dog feeds four newborn tiger cubs and a puppy at Xixiakou Wild Animal Protection Zone in Rongcheng, Shandong province, China June 14, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
4 / 21
A monkey helps a parrot get rid of lice at a wild animal park in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong province, in this picture taken on April 23, 2005. REUTERS/China Newsphoto

A monkey helps a parrot get rid of lice at a wild animal park in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong province, in this picture taken on April 23, 2005. REUTERS/China Newsphoto

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
A monkey helps a parrot get rid of lice at a wild animal park in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong province, in this picture taken on April 23, 2005. REUTERS/China Newsphoto
Close
5 / 21
A cat plays with mouse in a courtyard in Medvode July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

A cat plays with mouse in a courtyard in Medvode July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Reuters / Thursday, July 17, 2014
A cat plays with mouse in a courtyard in Medvode July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Close
6 / 21
A baby monkey, a lion cub and tiger cubs play at the Guaipo Manchurian Tiger Park in Shenyang, Liaoning Province, May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

A baby monkey, a lion cub and tiger cubs play at the Guaipo Manchurian Tiger Park in Shenyang, Liaoning Province, May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, May 03, 2013
A baby monkey, a lion cub and tiger cubs play at the Guaipo Manchurian Tiger Park in Shenyang, Liaoning Province, May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
7 / 21
A dog rests on a buffalo near Ravi River in Lahore, Febuary 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

A dog rests on a buffalo near Ravi River in Lahore, Febuary 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Reuters / Monday, February 04, 2013
A dog rests on a buffalo near Ravi River in Lahore, Febuary 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Close
8 / 21
A turtle lies on top of an alligators back at the Summit Zoo in Panama City August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A turtle lies on top of an alligators back at the Summit Zoo in Panama City August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2012
A turtle lies on top of an alligators back at the Summit Zoo in Panama City August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
9 / 21
Changmao, the ram and Chunzi, the doe stand together during a cross-species wedding ceremony at Yunnan Wild Animal Park on Valentine's Day in Kunming, Yunnan province, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Wong Campion

Changmao, the ram and Chunzi, the doe stand together during a cross-species wedding ceremony at Yunnan Wild Animal Park on Valentine's Day in Kunming, Yunnan province, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Wong Campion

Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2012
Changmao, the ram and Chunzi, the doe stand together during a cross-species wedding ceremony at Yunnan Wild Animal Park on Valentine's Day in Kunming, Yunnan province, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Wong Campion
Close
10 / 21
Mohammad Al-Hamoury holds a kitten and a puppy (R) at his house in Amman February 26, 2009. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Mohammad Al-Hamoury holds a kitten and a puppy (R) at his house in Amman February 26, 2009. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2009
Mohammad Al-Hamoury holds a kitten and a puppy (R) at his house in Amman February 26, 2009. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
11 / 21
One year-old white tiger Bombay plays with 4 year-old Dalmatian Jack at the Circus William in Berlin October 25, 2008. The two animals lived peacefully together in the same enclosure for a few months. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

One year-old white tiger Bombay plays with 4 year-old Dalmatian Jack at the Circus William in Berlin October 25, 2008. The two animals lived peacefully together in the same enclosure for a few months. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / Saturday, October 25, 2008
One year-old white tiger Bombay plays with 4 year-old Dalmatian Jack at the Circus William in Berlin October 25, 2008. The two animals lived peacefully together in the same enclosure for a few months. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Close
12 / 21
A dog feeds a piglet in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning province June 29, 2007. The piglet has been fed by the dog for some 40 days since its mother died soon after giving birth. The dog started feeding the piglet after encouragement by the farmer who placed the piglet with the dog in the doghouse, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer

A dog feeds a piglet in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning province June 29, 2007. The piglet has been fed by the dog for some 40 days since its mother died soon after giving birth. The dog started feeding the piglet after encouragement by the...more

Reuters / Friday, June 29, 2007
A dog feeds a piglet in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning province June 29, 2007. The piglet has been fed by the dog for some 40 days since its mother died soon after giving birth. The dog started feeding the piglet after encouragement by the farmer who placed the piglet with the dog in the doghouse, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
13 / 21
A monkey sleeps next to a dog at Lacor camp for internally displaced persons in northern Uganda June 8, 2007. REUTERS/Euan Denholm

A monkey sleeps next to a dog at Lacor camp for internally displaced persons in northern Uganda June 8, 2007. REUTERS/Euan Denholm

Reuters / Friday, June 08, 2007
A monkey sleeps next to a dog at Lacor camp for internally displaced persons in northern Uganda June 8, 2007. REUTERS/Euan Denholm
Close
14 / 21
A wolf and a donkey share a cage in the northwestern town of Patok in Albania, about 40 km (25 miles) from capital the Tirana, May 9, 2007. The donkey was brought into the enclosure to be fed to the wolf. The animals have since become attached to each other, cohabitating in the cage for the last 10 days. REUTERS/Arben Celi

A wolf and a donkey share a cage in the northwestern town of Patok in Albania, about 40 km (25 miles) from capital the Tirana, May 9, 2007. The donkey was brought into the enclosure to be fed to the wolf. The animals have since become attached to...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2007
A wolf and a donkey share a cage in the northwestern town of Patok in Albania, about 40 km (25 miles) from capital the Tirana, May 9, 2007. The donkey was brought into the enclosure to be fed to the wolf. The animals have since become attached to each other, cohabitating in the cage for the last 10 days. REUTERS/Arben Celi
Close
15 / 21
A black swan feeds carps at a wildlife park in Shenzhen, in south China's Guangdong province, April 7, 2007. REUTERS/China Daily

A black swan feeds carps at a wildlife park in Shenzhen, in south China's Guangdong province, April 7, 2007. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Monday, April 09, 2007
A black swan feeds carps at a wildlife park in Shenzhen, in south China's Guangdong province, April 7, 2007. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
16 / 21
A tiger cub climbs over piglets at a park in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong March 13, 2007. The tiger cub was abandoned by its mother and is being raised by a sow. REUTERS/China Daily

A tiger cub climbs over piglets at a park in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong March 13, 2007. The tiger cub was abandoned by its mother and is being raised by a sow. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2007
A tiger cub climbs over piglets at a park in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong March 13, 2007. The tiger cub was abandoned by its mother and is being raised by a sow. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
17 / 21
A lion cub caresses a domestic cat as another lion rests in a private house in Kharkov, about 450 km (279.4 miles) northeast of Kiev December 15, 2005. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A lion cub caresses a domestic cat as another lion rests in a private house in Kharkov, about 450 km (279.4 miles) northeast of Kiev December 15, 2005. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Sunday, April 02, 2006
A lion cub caresses a domestic cat as another lion rests in a private house in Kharkov, about 450 km (279.4 miles) northeast of Kiev December 15, 2005. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
18 / 21
Two lion cubs and a dog play in the courtyard of a domestic house in Kharkov some 450 km (279.4 miles) northeast of Kiev December 15, 2005. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Two lion cubs and a dog play in the courtyard of a domestic house in Kharkov some 450 km (279.4 miles) northeast of Kiev December 15, 2005. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Sunday, April 02, 2006
Two lion cubs and a dog play in the courtyard of a domestic house in Kharkov some 450 km (279.4 miles) northeast of Kiev December 15, 2005. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
19 / 21
A one year-old baby Hippotamus gets close to his adopted mother a giant male Aldabran tortoise at Haller Park in Mombasa, January 6, 2005. REUTERS/ Peter Greste

A one year-old baby Hippotamus gets close to his adopted mother a giant male Aldabran tortoise at Haller Park in Mombasa, January 6, 2005. REUTERS/ Peter Greste

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
A one year-old baby Hippotamus gets close to his adopted mother a giant male Aldabran tortoise at Haller Park in Mombasa, January 6, 2005. REUTERS/ Peter Greste
Close
20 / 21
A Bengal tiger and cougar cubs sit with a german shepherd at a veterinarian's house in Sydney April 2, 2001. REUTERS/David Gray

A Bengal tiger and cougar cubs sit with a german shepherd at a veterinarian's house in Sydney April 2, 2001. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
A Bengal tiger and cougar cubs sit with a german shepherd at a veterinarian's house in Sydney April 2, 2001. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
Floods in Assam

Floods in Assam

Next Slideshows

Floods in Assam

Floods in Assam

Pictures from Assam, where floods have displaced more than a million people and inundated a national park.

14 Jul 2017
Traditional indigenous racing at the Calgary Stampede

Traditional indigenous racing at the Calgary Stampede

Indigenous riders race in the bareback relay involving one rider lapping the track three times on three different horses. Races are won and lost on how quickly...

13 Jul 2017
Close-up of Jupiter

Close-up of Jupiter

A look at Jupiter, the solar system's largest planet, a gargantuan ball of gas -- mostly hydrogen and helium -- 11 times the diameter of Earth with more than...

13 Jul 2017
Preserved brains found in Spanish grave

Preserved brains found in Spanish grave

Archaeologists excavating a Spanish Civil War-era mass grave have found the naturally preserved brains of 45 people, eight decades after they were shot and...

12 Jul 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.

World Athletics Championships

World Athletics Championships

The world's top athletes compete in London.

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.

Balloons over Bristol

Balloons over Bristol

Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast