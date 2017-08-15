U.S. and Japan hold joint military drills
A U.S. Marine takes part in parachute drops during their joint exercise with Japan Ground Self Defense Force, named Northern Viper 17 at Hokudaien exercise area in Eniwa, on the northern island of Hokkaido, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
U.S. Marines ride on a CH-53E Super Stallion for parachute drops. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A U.S. Marine takes part in a joint exercise with Japan Ground Self Defense Force. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
U.S. Marines take part in parachute drops. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A U.S. Marine takes part in parachute drops. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A U.S. Marine walks after a parachute drop. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
U.S. Marines members are seen during their joint exercise with Japan Ground Self Defense Force. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A U.S. Marine is seen at a bilateral coordination area during joint exercise with Japan Ground Self Defense Force. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
U.S. Marines CH-53E Super Stallion takes off for parachute drops. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
U.S. Marine Corps' members launch a mortar during a joint exercise with Japan's Ground Self Defense Force. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A member of the Japan Ground Self Defense Force uses binoculars. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
U.S. Marine Corps' members launch a mortar during a joint exercise with Japan's Ground Self Defense Force. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A member of Japan Ground Self Defense Force stands on a type 90 tank during a joint exercise with U.S. Marine Corps. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A U.S. Marine Corps LAV-25 Light Armoured Vehicle takes part in a joint exercise with Japan's Ground Self Defense Force. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
U.S. Marine Corps members take part in their joint exercise with Japan Ground Self Defense Force. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A U.S. Marine Corps LAV-C2 Light Armoured Vehicle takes part in a joint exercise. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
U.S. Marine Corps' members take part in a joint exercise with Japan's Ground Self Defense Force. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
U.S. Marine Corps (R) and Japan Ground Self Defense Force members take part in their joint exercise. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
U.S. Marine Corps' members launch a mortar during a joint exercise with Japan's Ground Self Defense Force. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A U.S. Marine Corps member (front) takes part in a joint exercise with Japan Ground Self Defense Force. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Members of U.S. Marine Corps on a LAV-25 Light Armored Vehicle take part in a joint exercise with Japan Ground Self Defense Force. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A member of U.S. Marine Corps on a LAV-25 Light Armored Vehicle takes part in a joint exercise with Japan Ground Self Defense Force. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
