Pictures | Tue Aug 15, 2017 | 10:25pm IST

U.S. and Japan hold joint military drills

A U.S. Marine takes part in parachute drops during their joint exercise with Japan Ground Self Defense Force, named Northern Viper 17 at Hokudaien exercise area in Eniwa, on the northern island of Hokkaido, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Tuesday, August 15, 2017
U.S. Marines ride on a CH-53E Super Stallion for parachute drops. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Tuesday, August 15, 2017
A U.S. Marine takes part in a joint exercise with Japan Ground Self Defense Force. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Tuesday, August 15, 2017
U.S. Marines take part in parachute drops. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Tuesday, August 15, 2017
A U.S. Marine takes part in parachute drops. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Tuesday, August 15, 2017
A U.S. Marine walks after a parachute drop. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Tuesday, August 15, 2017
U.S. Marines members are seen during their joint exercise with Japan Ground Self Defense Force. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Tuesday, August 15, 2017
A U.S. Marine is seen at a bilateral coordination area during joint exercise with Japan Ground Self Defense Force. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Tuesday, August 15, 2017
U.S. Marines CH-53E Super Stallion takes off for parachute drops. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Tuesday, August 15, 2017
U.S. Marine Corps' members launch a mortar during a joint exercise with Japan's Ground Self Defense Force. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Monday, August 14, 2017
A member of the Japan Ground Self Defense Force uses binoculars. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Monday, August 14, 2017
U.S. Marine Corps' members launch a mortar during a joint exercise with Japan's Ground Self Defense Force. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Monday, August 14, 2017
A member of Japan Ground Self Defense Force stands on a type 90 tank during a joint exercise with U.S. Marine Corps. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Monday, August 14, 2017
A U.S. Marine Corps LAV-25 Light Armoured Vehicle takes part in a joint exercise with Japan's Ground Self Defense Force. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Monday, August 14, 2017
U.S. Marine Corps members take part in their joint exercise with Japan Ground Self Defense Force. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Monday, August 14, 2017
A U.S. Marine Corps LAV-C2 Light Armoured Vehicle takes part in a joint exercise. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Monday, August 14, 2017
U.S. Marine Corps' members take part in a joint exercise with Japan's Ground Self Defense Force. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Monday, August 14, 2017
U.S. Marine Corps (R) and Japan Ground Self Defense Force members take part in their joint exercise. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Monday, August 14, 2017
U.S. Marine Corps' members launch a mortar during a joint exercise with Japan's Ground Self Defense Force. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Monday, August 14, 2017
A U.S. Marine Corps member (front) takes part in a joint exercise with Japan Ground Self Defense Force. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Monday, August 14, 2017
Members of U.S. Marine Corps on a LAV-25 Light Armored Vehicle take part in a joint exercise with Japan Ground Self Defense Force. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Monday, August 14, 2017
A member of U.S. Marine Corps on a LAV-25 Light Armored Vehicle takes part in a joint exercise with Japan Ground Self Defense Force. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Monday, August 14, 2017
