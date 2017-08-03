U.S. forces in Syria
A U.S military demining vehicle leads a convoy on the main road in Raqqa. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A U.S military convoy is seen on the main road in Raqqa. REUTERS/ Rodi Said
A U.S army soldier stands guard next to an armored vehicle as Brett McGurk, U.S. envoy to the coalition against Islamic State, visits the town of Tabqa. June 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A U.S. fighter walks down a ladder from a barricade, north of Raqqa city. November 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A U.S.-led coalition aircraft flying over Kobani, as seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province. October 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A man gestures at U.S military vehicles driving in the town of Darbasiya next to the Turkish border. April 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A U.S military demining vehicle is seen on the main road in Raqqa. July 2017. REUTERS/ Rodi Said
U.S. forces are seen at the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) headquarters after it was hit by Turkish airstrikes in Mount Karachok near Malikiya. April 2017. REUTERS/ Rodi Said
A U.S. fighter stands near a military vehicle, north of Raqqa city. November 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG) chat with members of U.S. forces in the Syrian town of Darbasiya next to the Turkish border. April 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said
U.S. soldiers drive a military vehicle on the road connecting al-Rai town to Azaz city, in Syria's northern Aleppo countryside. October 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A U.S. military commander (R) walks with a commander (C) from the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) as they inspect the damage at YPG headquarters after it was hit by Turkish airstrikes in Mount Karachok near Malikiya. April 2017. REUTERS/Rodi...more
A U.S. fighter walks with his weapon near a military vehicle, north of Raqqa city. November 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
American army vehicles drive north of Manbij city, in Aleppo Governorate. March 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said
U.S. fighters stand near military vehicles, north of Raqqa city. November 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
