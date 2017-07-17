Edition:
U.S.-Russian brokered ceasefire in Syria

A Free Syrian Army fighter sits in his position in the town of Dael in Deraa, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
Children play inside a damaged bus in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Damaged buildings are pictured at night in the rebel-held area, in the city of Deraa. Picture taken using long exposure. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
A man walks amid rubble at a damaged site in the province of Daraa. REUTERS/ Alaa al-Faqir

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Boys play table football in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
A woman walks with a child amid rubble at Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood in Aleppo. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
A Free Syrian Army fighter walks out of his position in the town of Dael in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
Children play in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Two men chat as they sit amid the rubble of a damaged site in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters / Saturday, July 15, 2017
A man uses his phone as he stands amid rubble of damaged buildings at Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood in Aleppo. Picture taken with a wide-angle lens. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
Syrian children are seen play amidst the rubble of damaged buildings in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
People load belongings on a truck amidst the rubble of damaged buildings in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters / Saturday, July 15, 2017
A man walks while using his phone past damaged buildings in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters / Saturday, July 15, 2017
A man searches for belongings amid rubble of damaged buildings in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
A Free Syrian Army fighter sits with his weapon in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
A woman walks with a child past damaged buildings at Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood in Aleppo. Picture taken with a wide-angle lens. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
A man works on a wheel of a vehicle at Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood in Aleppo. Picture taken with a wide-angle lens. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
A Free Syrian Army fighter stands in his position in the town of Dael in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
Men work on resurfacing a street in al-Fardos district in Aleppo. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
A boy searches for belongings amid rubble of damaged buildings in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
