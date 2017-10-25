Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Oct 25, 2017 | 1:55pm IST

U.S. Secretary of State visits India

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson shakes hands with Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj during a photo opportunity before their meeting in New Delhi, October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson shakes hands with Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj during a photo opportunity before their meeting in New Delhi, October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj arrive for a photo opportunity before their meeting in New Delhi, October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson meets his Indian counterpart, Sushma Swaraj, at the Indian Foreign Ministry in New Delhi, October 25, 2017.REUTERS/Alex Brandon/ Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson meets his Indian counterpart, Sushma Swaraj, at the Indian Foreign Ministry in New Delhi, October 25, 2017.REUTERS/Alex Brandon/ Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson meets his Indian counterpart, Sushma Swaraj, at the Indian Foreign Ministry in New Delhi, October 25, 2017.REUTERS/Alex Brandon/ Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson sprinkles rose petals on the Martyr's Column, the site of the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, with director Dipankar Gyan, at the Gandhi Smriti, in New Delhi, October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Alex Brandon/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson walks alongside the path of the last steps of Mahatma Gandhi, to the Martyr's Column, the site of the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, at the Gandhi Smriti, in New Delhi, October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Alex Brandon/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson walks alongside the path of the last steps of Mahatma Gandhi, to the Martyr's Column, the site of the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, with director Dipankar Gyan, at the Gandhi Smriti, in New Delhi, October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Alex Brandon/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson pauses for a moment of reverence at the Martyr's Column, the site of the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, with director Dipankar Gyan, at the Gandhi Smriti, in New Delhi, October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Alex Brandon/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (C) walks to a vehicle, after stepping off a plane, as he arrives in New Delhi, October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Alex Brandon/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, October 24, 2017
