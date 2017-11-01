Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Nov 1, 2017 | 7:00am IST

Vehicle plows into people on Manhattan bike path

Police investigate a vehicle on the West Side Highway in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, November 01, 2017
Multiple bikes are crushed along a bike path in lower Manhattan in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, November 01, 2017
Emergency crews attend the scene on West Street in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, November 01, 2017
A NYPD officer stands guard over a body covered with a white sheet at a bike path in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, November 01, 2017
A woman is aided by first responders after sustaining injury on a bike path in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, November 01, 2017
New York city first responders stand at the crime scene on a bike path in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, November 01, 2017
View of the scene on West Street in Manhattan, New York. TWITTER - MICHAEL MCKINNON via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, November 01, 2017
A Home Depot truck is seen as New York city first responders are at the scene in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, November 01, 2017
A damaged school bus is seen at the scene of a pickup truck attack in Manhattan. Sebastian Sobczak via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, November 01, 2017
Police block off the street in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, November 01, 2017
Investigators are near the Home Depot truck after multiple people were struck on a bike path, killing several and injuring numerous others in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, November 01, 2017
Authorities are seen at a damaged school bus near the scene of a pickup truck attack in Manhattan. Sebastian Sobczak via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, November 01, 2017
A police dog checks out vehicles along the street in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, November 01, 2017
Police block off the street in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, November 01, 2017
Police block off the street in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, November 01, 2017
A Home Depot truck is seen as New York city first responders are at the scene near a bike path in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, November 01, 2017
