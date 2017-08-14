Venezuela military's show of strength
Members of the National Bolivarian Armed Forces attend a news conference of Venezuela's Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez in Caracas, Venezuela August 14, 2017. With dozens of battle-ready troops behind him at an army base, including one...more
Venezuela's Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez (C) gestures as he poses for a group picture. Venezuela's opposition coalition on Sunday rejected foreign threats to the country, without specifically identifying Trump or the United States while...more
A portrait of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro is seen amid Members of the National Bolivarian Armed Forces during a news conference. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Members of the National Bolivarian Armed Forces attend a news conference. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Venezuela's Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez gestures during a news conference. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Members of the National Bolivarian Armed Forces attend a news conference. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Members of the National Bolivarian Armed Forces attend a news conference. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Members of the National Bolivarian Armed Forces attend a news conference. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Venezuela's Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez (C) gestures during a news conference. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Members of the National Bolivarian Armed Forces await the start of a news conference. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
