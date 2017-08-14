Venezuela military's show of strength

Venezuela's Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez (C) gestures as he poses for a group picture. Venezuela's opposition coalition on Sunday rejected foreign threats to the country, without specifically identifying Trump or the United States while...more

Venezuela's Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez (C) gestures as he poses for a group picture. Venezuela's opposition coalition on Sunday rejected foreign threats to the country, without specifically identifying Trump or the United States while criticizing Maduro's close relationship with Communist-run Cuba. Padrino criticized the opposition's position as ambivalent. "This is a time of reflection," Padrino said. "You are either a Venezuelan patriot, or pro-Yankee." REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

