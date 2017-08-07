Venezuela quells attack on military base
A still image from video released by Operation David Carabobo purportedly shows a group of men dressed in military uniforms announcing uprising in Valencia, Venezuela August 6, 2017. Operation David Carabobo/Handout via REUTERS
A demonstrator tries to light fireworks during clashes with security forces in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Members of security forces stand beneath a sign with portraits of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, former President Hugo Chavez and Venezuela's national hero Simon Bolivar outside the 41 Brigada Blindada Fuerte Paramacay military base in...more
Demonstrators run and ride their motorcycles near Fuerte Paramacay military base during clashes with security forces in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Demonstrators build a barricade near Fuerte Paramacay military base in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Members of security forces stand guard during clashes with demonstrators near Fuerte Paramacay military base in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A demonstrator shows an injury during clashes with security forces near Fuerte Paramacay military base in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Riot security forces use tear gas during protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Riot security forces patrol during protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Demonstrators build barricades while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A demonstrator throws rocks during clashes with security forces near Fuerte Paramacay military base in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A man passes near riot security forces during protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces during protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A motorcyclist passes through a barricade during protest against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Demonstrators confront security forces near Fuerte Paramacay military base in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Demonstrators stand behind a barricade near Fuerte Paramacay military base in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Next Slideshows
Oddly India
Quirky, yet oddly regular sights from around the country.
India clinch test series
India beat Sri Lanka to grab series-clinching victory
Brazil's Olympic venues today
A look at the venues from the Rio 2016 Olympic Games right now.
India this week
A look at pictures from around the country this week.
MORE IN PICTURES
India's run-up to 70th Independence Day
Pictures of armed forces personnel taking part in full-dress rehearsals ahead of Independence Day celebrations.
Gorakhpur children tragedy
More than 60 children reportedly died in a hospital in Uttar Pradesh.
Floods in India
Floods triggered by heavy rains have killed hundreds of people in India in the past few weeks.
24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia
A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.
White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville
At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.
Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya
Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
World Athletics Championships
The world's top athletes compete in London.