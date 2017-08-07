Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Aug 7, 2017 | 7:55pm IST

Venezuela quells attack on military base

A still image from video released by Operation David Carabobo purportedly shows a group of men dressed in military uniforms announcing uprising in Valencia, Venezuela August 6, 2017. Operation David Carabobo/Handout via REUTERS

A still image from video released by Operation David Carabobo purportedly shows a group of men dressed in military uniforms announcing uprising in Valencia, Venezuela August 6, 2017. Operation David Carabobo/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, August 06, 2017
A still image from video released by Operation David Carabobo purportedly shows a group of men dressed in military uniforms announcing uprising in Valencia, Venezuela August 6, 2017. Operation David Carabobo/Handout via REUTERS
Close
1 / 16
A demonstrator tries to light fireworks during clashes with security forces in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A demonstrator tries to light fireworks during clashes with security forces in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Sunday, August 06, 2017
A demonstrator tries to light fireworks during clashes with security forces in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
2 / 16
Members of security forces stand beneath a sign with portraits of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, former President Hugo Chavez and Venezuela's national hero Simon Bolivar outside the 41 Brigada Blindada Fuerte Paramacay military base in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Members of security forces stand beneath a sign with portraits of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, former President Hugo Chavez and Venezuela's national hero Simon Bolivar outside the 41 Brigada Blindada Fuerte Paramacay military base in...more

Reuters / Monday, August 07, 2017
Members of security forces stand beneath a sign with portraits of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, former President Hugo Chavez and Venezuela's national hero Simon Bolivar outside the 41 Brigada Blindada Fuerte Paramacay military base in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
3 / 16
Demonstrators run and ride their motorcycles near Fuerte Paramacay military base during clashes with security forces in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Demonstrators run and ride their motorcycles near Fuerte Paramacay military base during clashes with security forces in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Sunday, August 06, 2017
Demonstrators run and ride their motorcycles near Fuerte Paramacay military base during clashes with security forces in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
4 / 16
Demonstrators build a barricade near Fuerte Paramacay military base in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Demonstrators build a barricade near Fuerte Paramacay military base in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Sunday, August 06, 2017
Demonstrators build a barricade near Fuerte Paramacay military base in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
5 / 16
Members of security forces stand guard during clashes with demonstrators near Fuerte Paramacay military base in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Members of security forces stand guard during clashes with demonstrators near Fuerte Paramacay military base in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, August 07, 2017
Members of security forces stand guard during clashes with demonstrators near Fuerte Paramacay military base in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
6 / 16
A demonstrator shows an injury during clashes with security forces near Fuerte Paramacay military base in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A demonstrator shows an injury during clashes with security forces near Fuerte Paramacay military base in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Sunday, August 06, 2017
A demonstrator shows an injury during clashes with security forces near Fuerte Paramacay military base in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
7 / 16
Riot security forces use tear gas during protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Riot security forces use tear gas during protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Sunday, August 06, 2017
Riot security forces use tear gas during protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
8 / 16
Riot security forces patrol during protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Riot security forces patrol during protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Sunday, August 06, 2017
Riot security forces patrol during protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
9 / 16
Demonstrators build barricades while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Demonstrators build barricades while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Sunday, August 06, 2017
Demonstrators build barricades while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
10 / 16
A demonstrator throws rocks during clashes with security forces near Fuerte Paramacay military base in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A demonstrator throws rocks during clashes with security forces near Fuerte Paramacay military base in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, August 07, 2017
A demonstrator throws rocks during clashes with security forces near Fuerte Paramacay military base in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
11 / 16
A man passes near riot security forces during protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A man passes near riot security forces during protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Sunday, August 06, 2017
A man passes near riot security forces during protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
12 / 16
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces during protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Demonstrators clash with riot security forces during protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Sunday, August 06, 2017
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces during protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
13 / 16
A motorcyclist passes through a barricade during protest against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A motorcyclist passes through a barricade during protest against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Sunday, August 06, 2017
A motorcyclist passes through a barricade during protest against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
14 / 16
Demonstrators confront security forces near Fuerte Paramacay military base in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Demonstrators confront security forces near Fuerte Paramacay military base in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, August 07, 2017
Demonstrators confront security forces near Fuerte Paramacay military base in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
15 / 16
Demonstrators stand behind a barricade near Fuerte Paramacay military base in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Demonstrators stand behind a barricade near Fuerte Paramacay military base in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Sunday, August 06, 2017
Demonstrators stand behind a barricade near Fuerte Paramacay military base in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Oddly India

Oddly India

Next Slideshows

Oddly India

Oddly India

Quirky, yet oddly regular sights from around the country.

07 Aug 2017
India clinch test series

India clinch test series

India beat Sri Lanka to grab series-clinching victory

06 Aug 2017
Brazil's Olympic venues today

Brazil's Olympic venues today

A look at the venues from the Rio 2016 Olympic Games right now.

05 Aug 2017
India this week

India this week

A look at pictures from around the country this week.

04 Aug 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

India's run-up to 70th Independence Day

India's run-up to 70th Independence Day

Pictures of armed forces personnel taking part in full-dress rehearsals ahead of Independence Day celebrations.

Gorakhpur children tragedy

Gorakhpur children tragedy

More than 60 children reportedly died in a hospital in Uttar Pradesh.

Floods in India

Floods triggered by heavy rains have killed hundreds of people in India in the past few weeks.

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.

World Athletics Championships

World Athletics Championships

The world's top athletes compete in London.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast