Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Nov 24, 2017 | 7:15am IST

Venezuela's indigenous flee to Brazil

An indigenous Warao woman, from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela, bottle feeds her baby at a shelter in Pacaraima, Roraima state, Brazil November 15, 2017. An indigenous tribe that journeyed hundreds of kilometers to flee the economic crisis in Venezuela has been trapped in limbo near the border in Brazil, after it was moved off the streets of the Amazon city of Manaus. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

An indigenous Warao woman, from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela, bottle feeds her baby at a shelter in Pacaraima, Roraima state, Brazil November 15, 2017. An indigenous tribe that journeyed hundreds of kilometers to flee the economic crisis in...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 23, 2017
An indigenous Warao woman, from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela, bottle feeds her baby at a shelter in Pacaraima, Roraima state, Brazil November 15, 2017. An indigenous tribe that journeyed hundreds of kilometers to flee the economic crisis in Venezuela has been trapped in limbo near the border in Brazil, after it was moved off the streets of the Amazon city of Manaus. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
1 / 17
Indigenous Warao children play on hammocks at a shelter in Pacaraima, Roraima state, Brazil. Driven by hunger and illness from their traditional homeland on the Orinoco River delta in northeastern Venezuela, more than 1,200 members of the Warao tribe migrated to northern Brazil to live and beg on the streets. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Indigenous Warao children play on hammocks at a shelter in Pacaraima, Roraima state, Brazil. Driven by hunger and illness from their traditional homeland on the Orinoco River delta in northeastern Venezuela, more than 1,200 members of the Warao tribe...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 23, 2017
Indigenous Warao children play on hammocks at a shelter in Pacaraima, Roraima state, Brazil. Driven by hunger and illness from their traditional homeland on the Orinoco River delta in northeastern Venezuela, more than 1,200 members of the Warao tribe migrated to northern Brazil to live and beg on the streets. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
2 / 17
An indigenous Warao child stands next to a tent at a shelter in Boa Vista, Roraima state, Brazil. Brazilian authorities, nongovernmental organizations and churches have helped provide temporary shelter on the border, but the Warao's future remains uncertain. The tribe insists it will not return to Venezuela, where a deep recession has led to shortages of basic goods under President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

An indigenous Warao child stands next to a tent at a shelter in Boa Vista, Roraima state, Brazil. Brazilian authorities, nongovernmental organizations and churches have helped provide temporary shelter on the border, but the Warao's future remains...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 23, 2017
An indigenous Warao child stands next to a tent at a shelter in Boa Vista, Roraima state, Brazil. Brazilian authorities, nongovernmental organizations and churches have helped provide temporary shelter on the border, but the Warao's future remains uncertain. The tribe insists it will not return to Venezuela, where a deep recession has led to shortages of basic goods under President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
3 / 17
An indigenous Warao woman makes bread at a shelter in Pacaraima, Roraima state, Brazil. "The children were dying in Venezuela from illness. There was no medicine, no food, no help," said Rita Nieves, a cacique, or chief, of the matrilineal Warao. "We are staying here because things have not changed in Venezuela," she said, sitting in a warehouse turned into a living space for 220 Warao in the small border town of Pacaraima. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

An indigenous Warao woman makes bread at a shelter in Pacaraima, Roraima state, Brazil. "The children were dying in Venezuela from illness. There was no medicine, no food, no help," said Rita Nieves, a cacique, or chief, of the matrilineal Warao. "We...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 23, 2017
An indigenous Warao woman makes bread at a shelter in Pacaraima, Roraima state, Brazil. "The children were dying in Venezuela from illness. There was no medicine, no food, no help," said Rita Nieves, a cacique, or chief, of the matrilineal Warao. "We are staying here because things have not changed in Venezuela," she said, sitting in a warehouse turned into a living space for 220 Warao in the small border town of Pacaraima. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
4 / 17
An indigenous Warao woman bathes at a shelter in Pacaraima, Roraima state, Brazil. Members of the tribe are still making the arduous journey. Nieves was wearing her best clothes to cross back into Venezuela to bury a 3-month-old Warao baby that had just died in its mother's arms on the 1,000-km (620-mile) bus ride to Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

An indigenous Warao woman bathes at a shelter in Pacaraima, Roraima state, Brazil. Members of the tribe are still making the arduous journey. Nieves was wearing her best clothes to cross back into Venezuela to bury a 3-month-old Warao baby that had...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 23, 2017
An indigenous Warao woman bathes at a shelter in Pacaraima, Roraima state, Brazil. Members of the tribe are still making the arduous journey. Nieves was wearing her best clothes to cross back into Venezuela to bury a 3-month-old Warao baby that had just died in its mother's arms on the 1,000-km (620-mile) bus ride to Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
5 / 17
An indigenous Warao child hangs clothes at a shelter in Boa Vista, Roraima state, Brazil. Children played among dozens of hammocks hanging from metal structures erected by U.N. refugee agency UNHCR. Outside, women cooked broth on wood fires and men sat listening to their shaman talk about the virtues of the moriche palm used to weave baskets and hammocks, as he puffed on a straw cigar. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

An indigenous Warao child hangs clothes at a shelter in Boa Vista, Roraima state, Brazil. Children played among dozens of hammocks hanging from metal structures erected by U.N. refugee agency UNHCR. Outside, women cooked broth on wood fires and men...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 23, 2017
An indigenous Warao child hangs clothes at a shelter in Boa Vista, Roraima state, Brazil. Children played among dozens of hammocks hanging from metal structures erected by U.N. refugee agency UNHCR. Outside, women cooked broth on wood fires and men sat listening to their shaman talk about the virtues of the moriche palm used to weave baskets and hammocks, as he puffed on a straw cigar. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
6 / 17
An indigenous Warao woman washes clothes at a shelter in Boa Vista, Roraima state, Brazil. The Warao have lived for centuries on the Orinoco delta, but some began to leave when fish supplies were depleted by the diversion of the waters to deepen shipping lanes for Venezuelan iron ore and bauxite exports. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

An indigenous Warao woman washes clothes at a shelter in Boa Vista, Roraima state, Brazil. The Warao have lived for centuries on the Orinoco delta, but some began to leave when fish supplies were depleted by the diversion of the waters to deepen...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 23, 2017
An indigenous Warao woman washes clothes at a shelter in Boa Vista, Roraima state, Brazil. The Warao have lived for centuries on the Orinoco delta, but some began to leave when fish supplies were depleted by the diversion of the waters to deepen shipping lanes for Venezuelan iron ore and bauxite exports. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
7 / 17
Indigenous Warao woman bathes her baby in a bucket at a shelter in Pacaraima, Roraima state, Brazil. Many went to Venezuelan cities to sell craftwork and beg on the streets. However, when the economy tipped into crisis, they began moving to Brazil last year, often just walking across the border without documents. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Indigenous Warao woman bathes her baby in a bucket at a shelter in Pacaraima, Roraima state, Brazil. Many went to Venezuelan cities to sell craftwork and beg on the streets. However, when the economy tipped into crisis, they began moving to Brazil...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 23, 2017
Indigenous Warao woman bathes her baby in a bucket at a shelter in Pacaraima, Roraima state, Brazil. Many went to Venezuelan cities to sell craftwork and beg on the streets. However, when the economy tipped into crisis, they began moving to Brazil last year, often just walking across the border without documents. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
8 / 17
An indigenous Warao child receives nebulizer therapy by his mother at a shelter in Pacaraima, Roraima state, Brazil. "They were already begging in Venezuela, but those who gave them money are themselves asking for help today," said Sister Clara, a missionary from Brazil-based humanitarian organization Fraternidade that runs two shelters for the Warao. "Who in today's crisis in Venezuela is going to buy Warao arts and crafts?" she said. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

An indigenous Warao child receives nebulizer therapy by his mother at a shelter in Pacaraima, Roraima state, Brazil. "They were already begging in Venezuela, but those who gave them money are themselves asking for help today," said Sister Clara, a...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 23, 2017
An indigenous Warao child receives nebulizer therapy by his mother at a shelter in Pacaraima, Roraima state, Brazil. "They were already begging in Venezuela, but those who gave them money are themselves asking for help today," said Sister Clara, a missionary from Brazil-based humanitarian organization Fraternidade that runs two shelters for the Warao. "Who in today's crisis in Venezuela is going to buy Warao arts and crafts?" she said. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
9 / 17
An indigenous Warao child plays in front of hammocks hanging from metal structures provided by the United Nations refugee agency UNHCR at a shelter in Boa Vista, Roraima state, Brazil. The town provided an abandoned warehouse with toilets, showers and a kitchen, built with funding from the Mormon church. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

An indigenous Warao child plays in front of hammocks hanging from metal structures provided by the United Nations refugee agency UNHCR at a shelter in Boa Vista, Roraima state, Brazil. The town provided an abandoned warehouse with toilets, showers...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 23, 2017
An indigenous Warao child plays in front of hammocks hanging from metal structures provided by the United Nations refugee agency UNHCR at a shelter in Boa Vista, Roraima state, Brazil. The town provided an abandoned warehouse with toilets, showers and a kitchen, built with funding from the Mormon church. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
10 / 17
Members of the indigenous Warao people make food at a shelter in Pacaraima, Roraima state, Brazil. Around 500 Warao arrived on the streets of Manaus last year, where they begged from drivers and sold craftwork at traffic lights. Many slept under a highway overpass until city authorities stopped the begging and moved them into shelters they did not like. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Members of the indigenous Warao people make food at a shelter in Pacaraima, Roraima state, Brazil. Around 500 Warao arrived on the streets of Manaus last year, where they begged from drivers and sold craftwork at traffic lights. Many slept under a...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 23, 2017
Members of the indigenous Warao people make food at a shelter in Pacaraima, Roraima state, Brazil. Around 500 Warao arrived on the streets of Manaus last year, where they begged from drivers and sold craftwork at traffic lights. Many slept under a highway overpass until city authorities stopped the begging and moved them into shelters they did not like. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
11 / 17
An indigenous Warao child sleeps on a hammock at a shelter in Pacaraima, Roraima state, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

An indigenous Warao child sleeps on a hammock at a shelter in Pacaraima, Roraima state, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, November 23, 2017
An indigenous Warao child sleeps on a hammock at a shelter in Pacaraima, Roraima state, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
12 / 17
A missionary from Brazil-based international humanitarian organization Fraternidade, walks next to indigenous Warao children at a shelter in Pacaraima, Roraima state, Brazil. Like a similar shelter in the nearby city of Boa Vista that houses 500 Warao, these are temporary landing places, where the Warao can live while they get documents to legalize their status so they can find work, Davila said. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A missionary from Brazil-based international humanitarian organization Fraternidade, walks next to indigenous Warao children at a shelter in Pacaraima, Roraima state, Brazil. Like a similar shelter in the nearby city of Boa Vista that houses 500...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 23, 2017
A missionary from Brazil-based international humanitarian organization Fraternidade, walks next to indigenous Warao children at a shelter in Pacaraima, Roraima state, Brazil. Like a similar shelter in the nearby city of Boa Vista that houses 500 Warao, these are temporary landing places, where the Warao can live while they get documents to legalize their status so they can find work, Davila said. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
13 / 17
Indigenous Warao children play on hammocks at a shelter in Pacaraima, Roraima state, Brazil. Half of the land in Roraima state is reserved for indigenous peoples, but an attempt to ask local communities to cede territory to the Warao met with a firm rebuttal. "We think they might be here for a decade," said Danusa Sabala, a spokeswoman for Brazil's Indian affairs office FUNAI, which sees no short-term solution for the Warao. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Indigenous Warao children play on hammocks at a shelter in Pacaraima, Roraima state, Brazil. Half of the land in Roraima state is reserved for indigenous peoples, but an attempt to ask local communities to cede territory to the Warao met with a firm...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 23, 2017
Indigenous Warao children play on hammocks at a shelter in Pacaraima, Roraima state, Brazil. Half of the land in Roraima state is reserved for indigenous peoples, but an attempt to ask local communities to cede territory to the Warao met with a firm rebuttal. "We think they might be here for a decade," said Danusa Sabala, a spokeswoman for Brazil's Indian affairs office FUNAI, which sees no short-term solution for the Warao. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
14 / 17
A missionary from Brazil-based international humanitarian organization Fraternidade plays with indigenous Warao children at a shelter in Pacaraima, Roraima state, Brazil. Ramon Gomez, a Warao chief in the Boa Vista shelter, said their ancestral homeland in the delta was "finished" and the situation in Venezuela was deteriorating rapidly. "When ... this President Maduro took over, everything ended, food, medicine," G�mez said. "We will be here until Venezuela changes. It will get worse before it gets better." REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A missionary from Brazil-based international humanitarian organization Fraternidade plays with indigenous Warao children at a shelter in Pacaraima, Roraima state, Brazil. Ramon Gomez, a Warao chief in the Boa Vista shelter, said their ancestral...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 23, 2017
A missionary from Brazil-based international humanitarian organization Fraternidade plays with indigenous Warao children at a shelter in Pacaraima, Roraima state, Brazil. Ramon Gomez, a Warao chief in the Boa Vista shelter, said their ancestral homeland in the delta was "finished" and the situation in Venezuela was deteriorating rapidly. "When ... this President Maduro took over, everything ended, food, medicine," G�mez said. "We will be here until Venezuela changes. It will get worse before it gets better." REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
15 / 17
Indigenous Warao women cut fish in front of tents at a shelter in Boa Vista, Roraima state, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Indigenous Warao women cut fish in front of tents at a shelter in Boa Vista, Roraima state, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, November 23, 2017
Indigenous Warao women cut fish in front of tents at a shelter in Boa Vista, Roraima state, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
16 / 17
An indigenous Warao child smiles next to food at a shelter in Pacaraima, Roraima state, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

An indigenous Warao child smiles next to food at a shelter in Pacaraima, Roraima state, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, November 23, 2017
An indigenous Warao child smiles next to food at a shelter in Pacaraima, Roraima state, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

24 Nov 2017
Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than 600,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

22 Nov 2017
Zimbabwe celebrates

Zimbabwe celebrates

People dance and car horns blare on the streets of Harare after Robert Mugabe resigned as Zimbabwe's president.

22 Nov 2017
The rule of Mugabe

The rule of Mugabe

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe resigns, ending four decades of rule.

22 Nov 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Prison beauty pageant in Brazil

Prison beauty pageant in Brazil

Inmates at the Talavera Bruce women's prison hold a beauty pageant in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Robot castle rises in China

Robot castle rises in China

Giant robots and futuristic cyberpunk castles rise out of lush mountain slopes at China's first virtual reality theme park.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

India this week

India this week

Best of India from this week, in pictures.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

March of the mariachis

March of the mariachis

Mariachis take part in a procession to celebrate Santa Cecilia, patron of musicians, in Mexico City.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast