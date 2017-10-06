Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Oct 6, 2017 | 6:35pm IST

Victims of Las Vegas

A combination photo of some of the victims of the mass shooting at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. Social media/Handout via REUTERS

A combination photo of some of the victims of the mass shooting at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. Social media/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, October 04, 2017
A combination photo of some of the victims of the mass shooting at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. Social media/Handout via REUTERS
Close
1 / 16
Charleston Hartfield, 34, a Las Vegas police officer and military veteran, was off-duty when he was killed, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported, citing people who knew him. "He was probably busy helping others," Hartfield's friend Troy Rhett told the newspaper. "I don't know a better man than Charles." REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Charleston Hartfield, 34, a Las Vegas police officer and military veteran, was off-duty when he was killed, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported, citing people who knew him. "He was probably busy helping others," Hartfield's friend Troy Rhett told...more

Reuters / Friday, October 06, 2017
Charleston Hartfield, 34, a Las Vegas police officer and military veteran, was off-duty when he was killed, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported, citing people who knew him. "He was probably busy helping others," Hartfield's friend Troy Rhett told the newspaper. "I don't know a better man than Charles." REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
2 / 16
Denise Cohen, who was the mother of two sons, attended the concert with her boyfriend, Derrick "Bo" Taylor, who was also killed in the shooting, an ABC affiliate in Santa Barbara, California, reported. Cohen was a property manager and planned to volunteer at the California Avocado Festival in Carpinteria, California, over the weekend, the station reported. Social media/Handout via REUTERS

Denise Cohen, who was the mother of two sons, attended the concert with her boyfriend, Derrick "Bo" Taylor, who was also killed in the shooting, an ABC affiliate in Santa Barbara, California, reported. Cohen was a property manager and planned to...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 05, 2017
Denise Cohen, who was the mother of two sons, attended the concert with her boyfriend, Derrick "Bo" Taylor, who was also killed in the shooting, an ABC affiliate in Santa Barbara, California, reported. Cohen was a property manager and planned to volunteer at the California Avocado Festival in Carpinteria, California, over the weekend, the station reported. Social media/Handout via REUTERS
Close
3 / 16
Sandy Casey was a special education teacher at Manhattan Beach Middle School in California, KGTV in San Diego said. Casey was among a group of Manhattan Beach Unified School District staff, the ABC affiliate reported. Social media/Handout via REUTERS

Sandy Casey was a special education teacher at Manhattan Beach Middle School in California, KGTV in San Diego said. Casey was among a group of Manhattan Beach Unified School District staff, the ABC affiliate reported. Social media/Handout via...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 05, 2017
Sandy Casey was a special education teacher at Manhattan Beach Middle School in California, KGTV in San Diego said. Casey was among a group of Manhattan Beach Unified School District staff, the ABC affiliate reported. Social media/Handout via REUTERS
Close
4 / 16
Lisa Romero-Muniz was a secretary at Miyamura High School in Gallup, New Mexico, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported. In her most recent role, Romero-Muniz offered encouragement and support to students during disciplinary proceedings, the newspaper said. She was described as outgoing, kind and considerate, it said. Social media/Handout via REUTERS

Lisa Romero-Muniz was a secretary at Miyamura High School in Gallup, New Mexico, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported. In her most recent role, Romero-Muniz offered encouragement and support to students during disciplinary proceedings, the newspaper...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 05, 2017
Lisa Romero-Muniz was a secretary at Miyamura High School in Gallup, New Mexico, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported. In her most recent role, Romero-Muniz offered encouragement and support to students during disciplinary proceedings, the newspaper said. She was described as outgoing, kind and considerate, it said. Social media/Handout via REUTERS
Close
5 / 16
Jordyn Rivera, 21, of La Verne, California was a student in the Health Care Management program at California State University, San Bernardino, the Sun in San Bernardino reported. She was also a member of the honor society Eta Sigma Gamma, the newspaper reported. Social media/Handout via REUTERS

Jordyn Rivera, 21, of La Verne, California was a student in the Health Care Management program at California State University, San Bernardino, the Sun in San Bernardino reported. She was also a member of the honor society Eta Sigma Gamma, the...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 05, 2017
Jordyn Rivera, 21, of La Verne, California was a student in the Health Care Management program at California State University, San Bernardino, the Sun in San Bernardino reported. She was also a member of the honor society Eta Sigma Gamma, the newspaper reported. Social media/Handout via REUTERS
Close
6 / 16
Hannah Ahlers, 35, a mother of three from Murrieta, California, was in a group of sky divers and enjoyed the outdoors, the Los Angeles Times reported. She studied at Crafton Hills College and went to Redlands East Valley High School, according to her Facebook page. Social media/Handout via REUTERS

Hannah Ahlers, 35, a mother of three from Murrieta, California, was in a group of sky divers and enjoyed the outdoors, the Los Angeles Times reported. She studied at Crafton Hills College and went to Redlands East Valley High School, according to her...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 05, 2017
Hannah Ahlers, 35, a mother of three from Murrieta, California, was in a group of sky divers and enjoyed the outdoors, the Los Angeles Times reported. She studied at Crafton Hills College and went to Redlands East Valley High School, according to her Facebook page. Social media/Handout via REUTERS
Close
7 / 16
Jessica Klymchuk, 28, of Valleyview, Alberta, was a librarian and the single mother of four children, Canada's Globe and Mail reported. It said she was visiting Las Vegas with her fiance. "She's a very good mother. She's raised four beautiful children," Klymchuk's grandmother Margaret told the paper. Social media/Handout via REUTERS

Jessica Klymchuk, 28, of Valleyview, Alberta, was a librarian and the single mother of four children, Canada's Globe and Mail reported. It said she was visiting Las Vegas with her fiance. "She's a very good mother. She's raised four beautiful...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 03, 2017
Jessica Klymchuk, 28, of Valleyview, Alberta, was a librarian and the single mother of four children, Canada's Globe and Mail reported. It said she was visiting Las Vegas with her fiance. "She's a very good mother. She's raised four beautiful children," Klymchuk's grandmother Margaret told the paper. Social media/Handout via REUTERS
Close
8 / 16
Sonny Melton, 29, of Big Sandy, Tennessee, saved his wife, Heather Melton (L), just before he was shot dead, she told WSMV-TV in Nashville. "He grabbed me and started running when I felt him get shot in the back," she told the NBC affiliate. Sonny Melton worked as a registered nurse and Heather Melton is an orthopedic surgeon at Henry County Medical Center, a statement from the center said. Social media/Handout via REUTERS

Sonny Melton, 29, of Big Sandy, Tennessee, saved his wife, Heather Melton (L), just before he was shot dead, she told WSMV-TV in Nashville. "He grabbed me and started running when I felt him get shot in the back," she told the NBC affiliate. Sonny...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 04, 2017
Sonny Melton, 29, of Big Sandy, Tennessee, saved his wife, Heather Melton (L), just before he was shot dead, she told WSMV-TV in Nashville. "He grabbed me and started running when I felt him get shot in the back," she told the NBC affiliate. Sonny Melton worked as a registered nurse and Heather Melton is an orthopedic surgeon at Henry County Medical Center, a statement from the center said. Social media/Handout via REUTERS
Close
9 / 16
Angie Gomez was a 2015 alumna of Riverside Polytechnic High School PTSA in Riverside, California, the school said on Facebook. "She will always be loved and endeared by our Poly Family," the school said. Social media/Handout via REUTERS

Angie Gomez was a 2015 alumna of Riverside Polytechnic High School PTSA in Riverside, California, the school said on Facebook. "She will always be loved and endeared by our Poly Family," the school said. Social media/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, October 04, 2017
Angie Gomez was a 2015 alumna of Riverside Polytechnic High School PTSA in Riverside, California, the school said on Facebook. "She will always be loved and endeared by our Poly Family," the school said. Social media/Handout via REUTERS
Close
10 / 16
Chris Roybal, 28, seen with his wife Dixie Roybal (R), of Southern California, was a Navy veteran who served in Afghanistan, ABC News said. Roybal was shot in the chest, ABC said. Social media/Handout via REUTERS

Chris Roybal, 28, seen with his wife Dixie Roybal (R), of Southern California, was a Navy veteran who served in Afghanistan, ABC News said. Roybal was shot in the chest, ABC said. Social media/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, October 04, 2017
Chris Roybal, 28, seen with his wife Dixie Roybal (R), of Southern California, was a Navy veteran who served in Afghanistan, ABC News said. Roybal was shot in the chest, ABC said. Social media/Handout via REUTERS
Close
11 / 16
Melissa Ramirez lived in Littlerock, California, and graduated from the University of California, Bakersfield in 2014, according to 23ABC News in Bakersfield. Social media/Handout via REUTERS

Melissa Ramirez lived in Littlerock, California, and graduated from the University of California, Bakersfield in 2014, according to 23ABC News in Bakersfield. Social media/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, October 04, 2017
Melissa Ramirez lived in Littlerock, California, and graduated from the University of California, Bakersfield in 2014, according to 23ABC News in Bakersfield. Social media/Handout via REUTERS
Close
12 / 16
Adrian Murfitt, 35, was a commercial fisherman in Anchorage, Alaska, the Alaska Dispatch News reported, which said he was at the concert with his best friend, Brian MacKinnon. The pair was taking a picture and a bullet went through Murfitt's neck, MacKinnon told the paper. Social media/Handout via REUTERS

Adrian Murfitt, 35, was a commercial fisherman in Anchorage, Alaska, the Alaska Dispatch News reported, which said he was at the concert with his best friend, Brian MacKinnon. The pair was taking a picture and a bullet went through Murfitt's neck,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 03, 2017
Adrian Murfitt, 35, was a commercial fisherman in Anchorage, Alaska, the Alaska Dispatch News reported, which said he was at the concert with his best friend, Brian MacKinnon. The pair was taking a picture and a bullet went through Murfitt's neck, MacKinnon told the paper. Social media/Handout via REUTERS
Close
13 / 16
Bailey Schweitzer, 20, was from Bakersfield, California, her brother told the Bakersfield Californian newspaper. Social media/Handout via REUTERS

Bailey Schweitzer, 20, was from Bakersfield, California, her brother told the Bakersfield Californian newspaper. Social media/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, October 04, 2017
Bailey Schweitzer, 20, was from Bakersfield, California, her brother told the Bakersfield Californian newspaper. Social media/Handout via REUTERS
Close
14 / 16
Jordan McIldoon, 23, of Maple Ridge, British Columbia, was also killed, said the premier of British Columbia, John Horgan. McIldoon was a heavy-duty mechanic apprentice and about to start trade school, CBC News reported, which said he was attending the festival with his girlfriend. McIldoon died in the arms of a woman named Heather Gooze, CBC said. Social media/Handout via REUTERS

Jordan McIldoon, 23, of Maple Ridge, British Columbia, was also killed, said the premier of British Columbia, John Horgan. McIldoon was a heavy-duty mechanic apprentice and about to start trade school, CBC News reported, which said he was attending...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 04, 2017
Jordan McIldoon, 23, of Maple Ridge, British Columbia, was also killed, said the premier of British Columbia, John Horgan. McIldoon was a heavy-duty mechanic apprentice and about to start trade school, CBC News reported, which said he was attending the festival with his girlfriend. McIldoon died in the arms of a woman named Heather Gooze, CBC said. Social media/Handout via REUTERS
Close
15 / 16
Jack Beaton, of Bakersfield, California, died while saving his wife during the shooting, 23ABC News reported. Beaton worked as a grill master at a barbecue restaurant, a statement from the restaurant to the TV station said. Beaton's son confirmed his death to the station. Social media/Handout via REUTERS

Jack Beaton, of Bakersfield, California, died while saving his wife during the shooting, 23ABC News reported. Beaton worked as a grill master at a barbecue restaurant, a statement from the restaurant to the TV station said. Beaton's son confirmed his...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 04, 2017
Jack Beaton, of Bakersfield, California, died while saving his wife during the shooting, 23ABC News reported. Beaton worked as a grill master at a barbecue restaurant, a statement from the restaurant to the TV station said. Beaton's son confirmed his death to the station. Social media/Handout via REUTERS
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
India this week

India this week

Next Slideshows

India this week

India this week

Best of India in pictures from this week.

06 Oct 2017
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

06 Oct 2017
Mourning for Las Vegas

Mourning for Las Vegas

America reacts after a lone gunman killed dozens and injured hundreds at an outdoor country music festival in Las Vegas.

05 Oct 2017
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

On the frontlines of Raqqa with the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces.

05 Oct 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

India this week

India this week

Our best photos from India this week.

What Islamic State left behind

What Islamic State left behind

Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Puerto Rico after Maria

Puerto Rico after Maria

Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast