Violent clashes between Palestinians and Israeli soldiers
A Palestinian man with a knife and what looks like an explosive belt lies on the ground after being shot by Israeli border policemen near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 15, 2017. Israeli troops shot...more
Israeli border policemen stand away while shooting a Palestinian man near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, December 15, 2017. One of the dead was a man who Israeli police troopers said was shot after he stabbed a...more
Israeli border policemen stand away after shooting a Palestinian man near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A rescue worker shouts next to a Palestinian with a knife next to him after he was shot by Israeli border policemen near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Palestinian man with what looks like an explosive belt taken into an ambulance after he was shot by Israeli border policemen near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Wheelchair-bound Palestinian demonstrator Ibrahim Abu Thuraya, who according to medics was killed later during clashes with Israeli troops, gestures during a protest near the border with Israel in the east of Gaza City December 15, 2017. A military...more
Israeli soldiers detain a Palestinian during clashes at a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, near the West Bank city of Nablus December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Tear gas canisters are fired by Israeli troops towards Palestinian demonstrators during clashes at a protest near the border with Israel in the east of Gaza City December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
An Israeli border policeman fires a tear-gas canister during a protest near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Israeli policemen detain a Palestinian protester after Friday prayers in Jerusalem's Old City, December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israeli forces stand on a road during a protest near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Palestinian demonstrator uses a sling to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes at a protest near the border with Israel in the east of Gaza City December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Israeli soldiers are seen at the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border as Palestinians protest on Gaza side, December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An Israeli soldier shouts as he aims his weapon during clashes with Palestinian demonstrators at a protest in the West Bank city of Hebron December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Palestinian demonstrators react to tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest near the border with Israel in the east of Gaza City December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian demonstrators push a car during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest near the West Bank city of Nablus December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A Palestinian demonstrator stands near burning tires during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest near the West Bank city of Nablus December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Israeli soldiers detain a Palestinian during clashes at a protest near the West Bank city of Nablus December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A Palestinian demonstrator takes cover during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest near the border with Israel in the east of Gaza City December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Foreign activists hold flowers as they stand in front of Israeli soldiers during a protest in the West Bank city of Hebron December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Israeli troops are seen during clashes with Palestinians at a protest near the West Bank city of Nablus December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A Palestinian demonstrator uses a slingshot to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes at a protest near the border with Israel in the east of Gaza City December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Israeli soldiers detain a Palestinian during clashes at a protest near the West Bank city of Nablus December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Palestinian protesters are seen on the Gaza side of the Israel-Gaza border during a demonstration, December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A wounded Palestinian is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest near the border with Israel in the east of Gaza City December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Israeli police officers scuffle with Palestinian protesters after Friday prayers in Jerusalem's Old City, December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israeli police officers scuffle with Palestinian protesters after Friday prayers in Jerusalem's Old City, December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israeli police officers detain a Palestinian protester after Friday prayers in Jerusalem's Old City, December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
