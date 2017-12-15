Violent clashes between Palestinians and Israeli soldiers

Wheelchair-bound Palestinian demonstrator Ibrahim Abu Thuraya, who according to medics was killed later during clashes with Israeli troops, gestures during a protest near the border with Israel in the east of Gaza City December 15, 2017. A military...more

Wheelchair-bound Palestinian demonstrator Ibrahim Abu Thuraya, who according to medics was killed later during clashes with Israeli troops, gestures during a protest near the border with Israel in the east of Gaza City December 15, 2017. A military spokeswoman had no immediate comment on the wheelchair-bound protestor. Abu Thuraya, 29, was a regular at such demonstrations. In media interviews, he said he had lost both his legs in a 2008 Israeli missile strike in Gaza. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

