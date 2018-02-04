Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Feb 5, 2018 | 4:50am IST

Week in sports

Duke Blue Devils fans harass Virginia Cavaliers guard Devon Hall as he tries to inbound the ball. Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Duke Blue Devils fans harass Virginia Cavaliers guard Devon Hall as he tries to inbound the ball. Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, January 28, 2018
Duke Blue Devils fans harass Virginia Cavaliers guard Devon Hall as he tries to inbound the ball. Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
Close
1 / 20
Warrington Wolves' Chris Hill (C) in action with Leeds Rhinos' Anthony Mullally (L) and Nathaniel Peteru. Action Images/Craig Brough

Warrington Wolves' Chris Hill (C) in action with Leeds Rhinos' Anthony Mullally (L) and Nathaniel Peteru. Action Images/Craig Brough

Reuters / Friday, February 02, 2018
Warrington Wolves' Chris Hill (C) in action with Leeds Rhinos' Anthony Mullally (L) and Nathaniel Peteru. Action Images/Craig Brough
Close
2 / 20
Switzerland's Roger Federer poses with the trophy after winning the final against Croatia's Marin Cilic at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Switzerland's Roger Federer poses with the trophy after winning the final against Croatia's Marin Cilic at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Sunday, January 28, 2018
Switzerland's Roger Federer poses with the trophy after winning the final against Croatia's Marin Cilic at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
3 / 20
Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Travis Dermott celebrates with team mates after scoring his first career NHL goal against New York Islanders. Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Travis Dermott celebrates with team mates after scoring his first career NHL goal against New York Islanders. Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, February 01, 2018
Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Travis Dermott celebrates with team mates after scoring his first career NHL goal against New York Islanders. Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
Close
4 / 20
Hull FC's Fetuli Talanoa scores their fifth try and completes his hat trick against Huddersfield Giants. Action Images/Ed Sykes

Hull FC's Fetuli Talanoa scores their fifth try and completes his hat trick against Huddersfield Giants. Action Images/Ed Sykes

Reuters / Friday, February 02, 2018
Hull FC's Fetuli Talanoa scores their fifth try and completes his hat trick against Huddersfield Giants. Action Images/Ed Sykes
Close
5 / 20
Southampton's Maya Yoshida in action with Watford's Stefano Okaka. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Southampton's Maya Yoshida in action with Watford's Stefano Okaka. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Sunday, January 28, 2018
Southampton's Maya Yoshida in action with Watford's Stefano Okaka. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
6 / 20
Spain's team poses with gold medals and the championship trophy at the European Handball Championships. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Spain's team poses with gold medals and the championship trophy at the European Handball Championships. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Monday, January 29, 2018
Spain's team poses with gold medals and the championship trophy at the European Handball Championships. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
7 / 20
Liverpool's Emre Can celebrates scoring their first goal against Huddersfield Town. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Liverpool's Emre Can celebrates scoring their first goal against Huddersfield Town. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
Liverpool's Emre Can celebrates scoring their first goal against Huddersfield Town. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
8 / 20
Boston Celtics forward Marcus Morris is upended by New York Knicks forward Michael Beasley after dunking. Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Boston Celtics forward Marcus Morris is upended by New York Knicks forward Michael Beasley after dunking. Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, February 01, 2018
Boston Celtics forward Marcus Morris is upended by New York Knicks forward Michael Beasley after dunking. Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
Close
9 / 20
Manchester City's Raheem Sterling in action with Burnley's Nick Pope. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling in action with Burnley's Nick Pope. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Saturday, February 03, 2018
Manchester City's Raheem Sterling in action with Burnley's Nick Pope. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Close
10 / 20
Manchester City's Raheem Sterling in action with Burnley's Phil Bardsley. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling in action with Burnley's Phil Bardsley. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Saturday, February 03, 2018
Manchester City's Raheem Sterling in action with Burnley's Phil Bardsley. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Close
11 / 20
A hockey player takes to the ice at sunrise for the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A hockey player takes to the ice at sunrise for the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Saturday, February 03, 2018
A hockey player takes to the ice at sunrise for the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
12 / 20
Liverpool's Roberto Firmino in action against West Bromwich. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Liverpool's Roberto Firmino in action against West Bromwich. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Sunday, January 28, 2018
Liverpool's Roberto Firmino in action against West Bromwich. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
13 / 20
Ted Ligety from the U.S. in action at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Ted Ligety from the U.S. in action at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Sunday, January 28, 2018
Ted Ligety from the U.S. in action at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
14 / 20
Mairis Briedis of Latvia in action with Oleksandr Usyk of Ukrainem at the World Boxing Super Series. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Mairis Briedis of Latvia in action with Oleksandr Usyk of Ukrainem at the World Boxing Super Series. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / Sunday, January 28, 2018
Mairis Briedis of Latvia in action with Oleksandr Usyk of Ukrainem at the World Boxing Super Series. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Close
15 / 20
Liverpool's Andrew Robertson in action with Huddersfield Town�s Florent Hadergjonaj. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Liverpool's Andrew Robertson in action with Huddersfield Town�s Florent Hadergjonaj. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
Liverpool's Andrew Robertson in action with Huddersfield Town�s Florent Hadergjonaj. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
16 / 20
Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo lays up the ball up against Orlando Magic guard D.J. Augustin. Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo lays up the ball up against Orlando Magic guard D.J. Augustin. Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, January 28, 2018
Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo lays up the ball up against Orlando Magic guard D.J. Augustin. Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
Close
17 / 20
igan Warriors' Oliver Gildart (C) in action with Salford Red Devils' Kris Welham (L) and Greg Johnson. Action Images/Craig Brough

igan Warriors' Oliver Gildart (C) in action with Salford Red Devils' Kris Welham (L) and Greg Johnson. Action Images/Craig Brough

Reuters / Saturday, February 03, 2018
igan Warriors' Oliver Gildart (C) in action with Salford Red Devils' Kris Welham (L) and Greg Johnson. Action Images/Craig Brough
Close
18 / 20
Tottenham's Ben Davies in action with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

Tottenham's Ben Davies in action with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

Reuters / Monday, February 05, 2018
Tottenham's Ben Davies in action with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
Close
19 / 20
Roger Federer of Switzerland cries while holding the Australian Open trophy. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Roger Federer of Switzerland cries while holding the Australian Open trophy. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Sunday, January 28, 2018
Roger Federer of Switzerland cries while holding the Australian Open trophy. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Paris under water

Paris under water

Next Slideshows

Paris under water

Paris under water

Nearly 1,500 people have been evacuated from homes in the Paris region as relentless rains swell the river Seine.

4:40am IST
Cricket: India vs South Africa ODI

Cricket: India vs South Africa ODI

India cruise to a thumping nine-wicket victory over South Africa in second ODI.

04 Feb 2018
India this week

India this week

Our best photos from India this week.

03 Feb 2018
Back to hockey's roots

Back to hockey's roots

In Minneapolis, 2,500 amateur players take to the frozen surface of Lake Nokomis for the U.S. Pond Hockey Championship in a celebration of a childhood joy for...

03 Feb 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Best of Super Bowl LII

Best of Super Bowl LII

The Philadelphia Eagles upset the defending champion New England Patriots 41-33 to capture their maiden Super Bowl title.

Singapore Airshow

Singapore Airshow

Highlights from the Singapore Airshow.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Oddly India

Oddly India

Offbeat, strange and irregular sights caught on camera.

Super Bowl halftime show

Super Bowl halftime show

Justin Timberlake headlines the Super Bowl LII halftime show.

Turkish forces push into Syria

Turkish forces push into Syria

Inside Turkey's air and ground offensive against the Kurdish YPG militia in Syria's northwestern region.

Paris under water

Paris under water

Nearly 1,500 people have been evacuated from homes in the Paris region as relentless rains swell the river Seine.

Cricket: India vs South Africa ODI

Cricket: India vs South Africa ODI

India cruise to a thumping nine-wicket victory over South Africa in second ODI.

India this week

India this week

Our best photos from India this week.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast